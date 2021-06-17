The Hills: What happened between Caroline and Kaitlynn?











The Hills has seen plenty of blossoming relationships, reveals, and arguments. And tonight, there will be a new bombshell from Caroline.

Based in Los Angeles, the friendship group has returned for a second series, which is getting well underway on MTV every Wednesday.

Newbie Caroline D’Amore may shock you on the reality show, when she reveals to co-star Kaitlynn Carter that she has romantic feelings for her.

The unexpected reveal may leave fans with lots of questions, such as what exactly happened next, and whether Caroline is gay.

Caroline confesses feelings for Kaitlynn

Caroline and Kaitlynn grew close over a period of several months.

During tonight’s episode (June 16), Caroline takes her for a private chat and opens up about her true feelings. She tells Kaitlynn:

Over the past several months of us getting super close, I think I have feelings for you.

Kaitlynn, whose ex is Brody Jenner, then looks taken aback. Caroline is a childhood friend of Brody’s, which shows their friendship link.

Caroline and Kaitlynn: What happened?

Caroline and Kaitlynn began growing closer as friends, as seen on The Hills: New Beginnings. It appeared that Kaitlynn took her under her wing.

As their bond grew stronger, several fans questioned if the pair were actually dating behind the scenes.

However, Kaitlynn has since addressed the speculation, and confirmed that they are not dating. Rumour has it she is now dating a fashion designer.

Is Caroline D’Amore gay?

Caroline has not had public relationships with women before

Caroline has only ever been in relationships with men in the past, however it is possible that she could be bisexual.

She has a large fan base with the LGBTQ community online, which she reportedly revealed stems from her sister coming out to her aged 15.

She also attended the L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center’s 2013 “An Evening With Women” Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The reality TV star was previously married to Bobby Alt, an actor and a producer, in 2012, but has since divorced him.

She has been dating Ryan Daniel O’Leary since April 2021.

