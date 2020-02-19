Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Last weekend, we woke up to the sad news that Love Island presenter Caroline Flack was found dead at her flat in London.

Caroline has been a significant part of the ITV2 dating show, having been a host from the start of the series back in 2015.

Before her death, the presenter was due to face a trial in March over an assault with former boyfriend Lewis Burton. Caroline’s family has now revealed an unpublished Instagram post where the presenter has opened up about the domestic incident.

Here’s what Caroline’s “blood” comment in the post means.

Caroline Flack’s unpublished Instagram post

Caroline’s family has unveiled an unpublished Instagram post from the late presenter. Caroline was advised not to publish it at the time, but her mother Christine told Eastern Daily Press that she wanted people to read her daughter’s own truth.

Christine explained: “We want people to read it and want it to be shared through the EDP who we really trust and always have done.”

Caroline Flack’s “blood” comment explained

In the post, Caroline has opened up about the night of the assault, saying how her “whole world and future” changed in the course of 24 hours.

Caroline’s unpublished post says: “Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.”

The late presenter also explained that she’s been having an “emotional breakdown” for a long time, but that she’s “NOT a domestic abuser”.

Caroline continued: “I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is….It was an accident. I’ve been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.

“But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident.” She added:

The blood that someone sold to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal.

Caroline’s emotional post finished: “The reason I am talking today is because my family can’t take anymore. I’ve lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment. I can’t spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone.

“I’m so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through. I’m not thinking about ‘how I’m going to get my career back.’ I’m thinking about how I’m going to get mine and my family’s life back.

“I can’t say anymore than that.”

If you identify with any of the topics raised in this story, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org).