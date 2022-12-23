Celebs Go Dating series 11 ends tonight (December 23, 2022) and last night we saw the stars (bar Sinitta) head to sunny Cyprus with their plus-ones leaving us all wanting to know which of the 2022 cast might still be together.

Things have been a bit different in this series. Celebrities Gary and Laura chose to go to Cyprus together, Liam chose two dates from the agency (one being his ex) and poor Sinitta didn’t get a date at all!

As the series is still ongoing, the celebrities and their dates will be under strict rules to keep what happened next under wraps. However, we took to Instagram to see whether we could find any clues on which of the 2022 Celebs Go Dating cast might still be together.

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy

Celebrities Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy took a different approach and instead of taking agency clients to Cyprus, they went with each other.

Although the ex-Hollyoaks hunk was smitten with the Love Island star, Laura, who recently split up with Dane Bowers, was a bit hesitant at first and even friend-zoned Gary. However, things looked good in Cyprus and it seems as though the couple are still going strong.

In an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, speaking about what her friends and family thought of the relationship, Laura said: “My mum fancies him! And my friends are obsessed. One of them messaged me the other day and she’s like, ‘Can you believe we used to watch Footballers’ Wives and you’re now dating Gary Lucy, how does that feel?’”

In the same interview, Gary said: “There’s a lot of sparks! She’s absolutely lovely inside and out. She makes me feel like a teenager, I suppose. It’s been a long time since I have been like that.”

Which Celebs Go Dating 2022 stars still follow each other on Instagram?

Bethan and Rudy: Geordie Shore’s Bethan Kershaw and her date Rudy really hit it off on the show. Bethan even broke her rules by kissing her date in Cyprus. The pair do still follow each other on the platform, although it doesn’t look as though they’ve been commenting or liking each other’s recent photos.

Cecilie and Simon: Another pair who really hit it off were Netflix star Cecilie Fjellhøy and her date Simon, and the couple also still follow each other on Instagram. In fact, Cecilie liked Simon’s recent picture from six days ago of him sporting a Christmas jumper.

Liam and Deimante: Ex-Love Island winner Liam and his date (and-ex) Deimante also follow each other on Instagram. However, as they knew each other before the show, it may well be that they never unfollowed each other in the first place as the relationship didn’t end on bad terms.

Credit: E4/Celebs Go Dating

Which couples don’t follow each other?

Navid and Izack: It looks like it could be bad news for Navid Sole and his date Izack as neither follows the other on Instagram. On the show, we heard Navid say he’s never felt for anyone how he feels for Izack, but that bubble may now have burst. The pair seemed to be getting close and Izack even gifted the former Apprentice star a bracelet. But, if Instagram is anything to go by, the relationship may not have lasted much longer than Navid’s time in Lord Sugar’s boardroom.

Liam and Cindy: Although Liam Reardon follows Deimante, it seems him and his other date, Cindy, don’t follow each other. Maybe the thought of Liam seeing two girls at once got a bit too much?

Pete and Holly: As for Pete Wicks, his date Holly follows him on Instagram but unfortunately the same can’t be said for him. Speaking on Saffron Barker and Anastasia Kingsnorth’s podcast, Pete said: “You’re there because it’s a really fun thing to do. It’s called Celebs Go Dating, not celebs find love.” We take it the TOWIE star didn’t find love on his third time on the series!

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING ON E4 FROM MONDAY NOVEMBER 28 AT 10 PM

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know