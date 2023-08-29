Celebs Go Dating success stories involve just two couples. Laura Anderson confirmed she was dating Gary Lucy after last season, but Natalie and Spuddz don’t even follow each other after Celebs Go Dating 2023. Jasmine is also single, as Adam Collard has confirmed a separate romance.

The E4 series where celebrities mingle with general members of the public is back. As blossoming romances develop, fans wonder whether any Celebs Go Dating couples are still together. There are just two confirmed relationships still on the go, and we can reveal who they are.

Celebs Go Dating: Success stories

Only two couples have confirmed a romance after Celebs Go Dating. The main relationship came from season 11, which was Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy, who are expecting a baby together.

They both split shortly after announcing Laura was pregnant with a baby girl in February 2021. However, in recent days, the two are believed to have gotten back together, The Mirror reports.

The other couple that have confirmed they are still dating are Lottie Moss and Adam Collard. She revealed on co-star Chloe Burrows’ podcast that they have a “special connection.”

Natalie from Celebs Go Dating in 2023

Natalie can be found on Instagram at @nataliethompson_. Neither Natalie nor Spuddz follows each other on the social media platform, with zero signs of any pictures together.

One problem that arose between Natalie and Spuddz is that she lives in Manchester while he resides in London. However, she suggested crossing that bridge when it comes to it.

Fans hope that Natalie and Spuddz are still together. He wrote: “Never expected this, I’ve come from humble beginnings. Everyone in this was awesome and I truly believe we made something special.”

Celebs Go Dating: Adam still follows Jasmine

Jasmine is still followed by Adam Collard, despite Lottie confirming she has a “special connection” with him. All of her pictures are selfies while Lottie and Adam were pictured together in the last two weeks.

When addressing a Q&A with a fan asking if she’s still with Adam on Instagram, Lottie wrote: “Things definitely get interesting for sure!!” Jasmine, however, is currently in Ibiza partying it up.

Jasmine on Celebs Go Dating told Adam that she needed him to be honest with her about what’s going on with him and Lottie. The agents forced the truth to come out among them at a brunch.

