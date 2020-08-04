If Anna Williamson’s own love life is anything to go by, then she’s the perfect matchmaker to host Celebs Go Dating.

In 2019, Anna joined the Channel 4 dating show as one of the dating agents, alongside Paul C. Brunson. The series has been running since 2016 and is now in its ninth (virtual) instalment. On Monday, July 27th, the show returned for Celebs Go Virtual Dating, inviting four reality stars on to the show to look for love at a distance. From virtual meet-ups to socially distanced dates, the CGD team have perfectly crafted a new series for lockdown loving.

But viewers are taking more interest in Anna Williamson’s love life, rather than that of the celebs. As Anna gave birth to her second child in December 2019, many viewers are interested in her life at home – which we get to peek in on this series – and her husband Alex.

So, who is Alex Di Pasquale? We’ve done some digging to find out more about his background, age, and how he got together with the Celebs Go Dating agent.

Alex Di Pasquale: Age

32 years old

Italian-English Alex Di Pasquale is 32 years old as of this year. He was born on October 11th, 1987.

Anna was born on July 23rd, 1981 which makes her currently 39 years old.

What is Alex Di Pasquale’s job?

Alex originally started out as a personal trainer and fitness coach. Over a decade he built his fitness career into a successful coaching business and also became a fitness model. Alex worked in this role as a private personal trainer from 2011 to 2017.

Recently, Alex has decided to shift his career path. In September 2017, Alex enrolled at UCL to begin his first steps into the property market. He graduated this summer 2020.

Alex is now looking into working in real estate – now that he has all the qualifications!

Anna Williamson and Alex Di Pasquale

The couple met when Alex became Anna’s personal trainer. In an Instagram post from May 13th, 2020, Anna detailed how the couple got together. She wrote: “I first met Alex when he was my personal trainer, yep walking cliche we turned out in the end.”

Things quickly turned from platonic to romantic and it wasn’t long before they tied the knot. They wed in Hertfordshire in October 2015.

One year later, in October 2016, Alex and Anna welcomed their first child. This was a boy named Vincenzo George.

Just days before Christmas, this most recent December, Anna gave birth to a daughter named Eleanora.

Follow Alex Di Pasquale on Instagram

To keep up to date with the latest on Alex and the whole family, then you can follow him on Instagram.

Already, Alex has over 4,000 followers and counting.

You can follow him @al3xdipasquale.

