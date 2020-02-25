Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Celebs Go Dating is back for another series this 2020, kicking off on Monday, February 24th and replacing the hole left by Love Island in the TV schedule.

It’s too early to say which celeb daters will be successful at the agency, but Love Island’s Amy Hart has declared she wants to have the first-ever Celebs Go Dating wedding!

But how successful have the Dating Agency been at creating couples? Are any of the Celebs Go Dating couples still together?

David Potts and Luke – Became good friends

Uber-cute couple David and Luke not only make it to the grand finale in Tenerife together but David asks his new bae to be his official boyfriend during the final episode!

David only had his eye on one man since stumbling upon the fashionable 23-year-old from Cardiff although things obviously petered out after filming concluded.

Luke confirmed to Reality Titbit that they are no longer dating but remain good friends.

However, Luke is appearing on the latest season of Ibiza Weekender to surprise David… and, well, what happens on holiday stays on holiday, eh?

Pete Wicks and Poppy – Things turned sour turn!

Last year, it was reported that Pete Wicks began seeing model Georgina Mullins.

The pair were snapped enjoying dinner with Pete’s parents and kissing in public, although not confirming that they were an official couple.

In a rather p*ssed off interview, Poppy explained to Reality Titbit that although she and Pete continued to message each other after Celebs Go Dating 2019, she read that Pete was dating someone else thanks to an online story.

Ouch!

Jack Fowler and Kate – Broke up!

People thought Love Island star Jack Fowler may have found the one on Celebs Go Dating, as he ended up pursuing a girl of his own initiative.

Jack ended up with Aussie Kate after exchanging numbers with her at the Ballie Ballerson Bar in London.

Looking at both of their Instagram accounts, however, it doesn’t look like they are still dating.

Sam Thompson and Aliki – Broke up!

There were never any pictures of Aliki and Sam together either on Instagram or in the press, making us think their relations ended when the show did.

And since Sam found new love with Love Island star Zara McDermott, Aliki is definitely not in the picture anymore.

Another one bites the dust, eh.

Georgia Steel and Nathan – Attention turned elsewhere…

Georgia Steel ends up with on Celebs Go Dating 2019 with Nathan, however, it clearly doesn’t work out.

The former Love Island star was pictured kissing Hollyoaks actor and I’m a Celeb contestant Malique Thompson Dwyer on a night out very recently.

She’s more recently had a fling with Callum Izzard on Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, which resulted in an engagement just one month in! But they seem to have parted ways.

Chelsee Healey and Stephen – Broke Up!

Chelsee attended the Celebs Go Dating 2019 final with Stephen Buckland.

However, it doesn’t look like romance progressed post-Tenerife.

No Insta pics together and Chelsee ain’t following her holiday man on Insta.

Megan McKenna and Tom – Broke up!

Megan was with Zack Gilbert last year, however it was reported that she broke up with him to up her chances on The X Factor.

It would seem that Megan is still single and looking for love!

