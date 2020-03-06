University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Celebs Go Dating is back in 2020 for a brand new season. This time around, dating agents Paul and Anna are welcoming in even more famous faces to their fold. This season sees the likes of EastEnders star Dean Gaffney, Made in Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley and Love Island‘s Amy Hart descend upon the agency.

Anna and Paul are also reopening their couples counselling segment, which went down a treat last year.

If you’re a fan of Celebs Go Dating, then we’re sure you’ll remember Charlotte Dawson from the 2017 series. She was unsuccessful in her first attempt on the E4 dating show, leaving single, but is hoping that the couples counselling might save her relationship with Matt Sarsfield.

So, are Charlotte Dawson and Matt Sarsfield still together? What happened after the dating agency?

Meet Charlotte and Matt

Charlotte Dawson is a 27-year-old reality star and daughter of the famous British comedian, Les Dawson. Charlotte hasn’t starred as a cast mate in any particular reality series but has leapt from show to show. She first rose to prominence starring on MTV’s Ex on the Beach.

In November 2016, Charlotte got together with former rugby player Matt Sarsfield.

Matt is a 28 year old originally from Leigh. Matt’s professional rugby career began back in 2011 playing for the Dewsbury Rams. He has had stints at the Swinton Lions, Leigh Centurions and Salford Red Devils.

Matt has over 29,900 followers on Instagram as of publication date, however his account is private. You can check him out @matt_sarsfield.

Charlotte and Matt hit the dating agency

In episode 11 (Sunday, March 8th) of Celebs Go Dating, Charlotte and Matt joined the show to work out some of their problems.

The couple have had their issues aired publicly before.

After getting together in November 2016, it wasn’t long before they broke up. Charlotte’s party lifestyle did not agree with Matt and the couple parted in February 2017. However, just eight months later, they were an item again. Charlotte publicised their reunion on Instagram in October 2017.

Now they are back at the agency trying to deal with new problems. The couple moved in together and it was “more bickering than bliss,” according to the Channel 4 team.

So, are Charlotte and Matt still together?

Rumour has it, no!

The Sun reported that just weeks after finishing couple’s therapy at the dating agency, they made the decision to part ways. Well, from the sounds of the inside source, Matt decided they were too different.

A source told The Sun:

Charlotte is utterly heartbroken, she really thought Matt was the one but they just can’t seem to make it work. She thinks Matt always blames her when things go wrong but she really doesn’t think it’s always her fault.

They last posted a picture together on Instagram on February 21st, 2020, so the breakup must have been within the last two weeks.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SEASON 8 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM ON E4

