There’s romance on the cards for a Celebs Go Dating cast member but not with one of the dates the Agency have set them up with…

Jack Fincham appears to be stuck in a reality TV love triangle with two stars from the biggest shows on the telly right now.

The Channel 4 wrap party for the 2019 series saw some of reality TV’s most popular faces descend upon a London club for a rather wild night which ended up with Jack Fincham hosting an afterparty in a hotel.

So what’s going on between Jack Fincham and Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry? Are the two dating? What really happened at that wrap party?

Jack and Lauren on Celebs Go Dating

It’s not uncommon in the world of reality television for there to be romantic links between the stars.

All kinds of couples from Megan McKenna and Mike Thalassitis to Stephen Bear and Charlotte Crosby found their relationships through the industry.

So it’s unsurprising that there would be another Love Island and TOWIE crossover at some point.

Jack Fincham and Lauren Goodger have reportedly been ‘romancing’ throughout their time on Celebs Go Dating. Which would make sense as neither seems to be happy with anyone the dating agency has set them up with!

But while there are sparks there – and rumours that they were kissing the night away at the Celebs Go Dating wrap party – Jack ended up with a star from another TV show.

Jack Fincham and Chloe Ferry

Although nothing has been confirmed, a source told OK! that Jack decided to shack up in a hotel room with Chloe Ferry for the night after flirting with her all evening.

Jack Fincham and Chloe Ferry have never been romantically linked before but both are coming out of long-term, high profile relationships which could be the reason why. Chloe has been single since her two-year relationship with fellow Geordie Shore star Sam Gowland ended.

The pair were friends before they were romantically linked and both follow each other on Instagram as of August 12th.

Fans are definitely going to keep their eyes peeled on these two for any news about romance on the cards.

Jack got “overexcited” at the party

Neither has commented about this so-called hotel room trist on Wednesday, August 7th although Lady C did have some thoughts about what went down.

Jack Fincham and Lauren Goodger were supposed to be on ITV’s This Morning on Thursday, August 8th but were no-shows after their big night out.

Lady C shared her thoughts about what went down between Jack and Lauren, not Chloe, while on This Morning. She told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: “Some people are like Oscar Wilde, they can resist anything but temptation. I think they both. Two words, rumpy pumpy.”

I wanted to apologise to everyone @thismorning & the viewers for my no show yesterday. I won’t make excuses. I got over excited at the late night filming of the CGD wrap party and obviously regret that now. So sorry once again & hope I get the chance to make it up to everyone — Jack Fincham (@jack_charlesf) August 9, 2019

