Jack Fowler, the St. Helenian hunk introduced to the world through Love Island 2018, has had a rollercoaster year of romance.

From testing the waters on Love Island to searching on Celebs Go Dating series 6, Jack has really been looking for love. And now he’s back for more!

We’re now well into the seventh series of the hit E4 dating show, with Jack’s fellow Love Island contestants Jack Fincham and Megan Barton-Hanson on the prowl for love. Jack Fowler is featuring in episode 8 (Tuesday, August 13th) to help Jack Fincham on his dating journey.

But has Jack Fowler managed to secure love since appearing on the show earlier this year? And whatever happened to his date, Kate?

We’ve got the lowdown on Jack’s love life in 2019 and whether he’s settled down with a girlfriend.

Did he find love on Love Island 2018?

Jack Fowler entered Love Island late into the series and really stirred things up.

After coupling up with Laura Anderson, he then shifted his attention to surfer babe Laura Crane.

And let’s not forget that cheeky kiss with Gee Steel that got the whole country talking!

Despite things looking promising between Jack and surfer Laura – and after they came fourth in the series – they ended their relationship a couple of months after leaving the villa.

Did he settle down with Kate from Celebs Go Dating?

Jack surprised everyone by bringing a date he was not set up with by the Celebs Go Dating agency to the final.

Australian beauty Kate was waitressing at Ballie Ballerson whilst Jack was on his official Celebs Go Dating date with Carol.

He went with his gut and decided to ask out Kate instead, taking her to Tenerife with him.

But things didn’t really go anywhere between Jack and the Kate the waitress, leaving Jack single by the end of the series.

Who is Jack seeing now?

Well from the looks of it, fortunately for all his fans and admirers, Jack is still single.

It appears he has not settled down with anyone new following his stint on Celebs Go Dating and a brief fling with Kate.

Jack has yet to be spotted out with anyone new or has yet to post about his love life on his Instagram. He’s just been holidaying with best Love Island buds Wes Nelson and Josh Denzel all summer.

Does that mean we still in with a chance?!

