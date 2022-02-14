Celebs Go Dating: Chloe Brockett and Miles Nazaire’s relationship explored











Celebs Go Dating is back for its tenth series, with eight new celebrities hoping to find their match.

Amongst this year’s cast are Ryan-Mark Parsons, Ulrika Jonsson, Chloe Brockett, Miles Nazaire, Abz Love, Nikita Jasmine, Jessika Power, and Marty Mckenna.

Although the celebs hope to find love with somebody their agency experts set them up with, this isn’t always the case. Chloe and Miles have seemed to hit it off on the show, and Reality Titbit has explored whether the pair are still dating, along with some viewer’s reactions to the reality TV star’s relationship.

Chloe Brockett and Miles Nazaire’s relationship explored

The Celebs Go Dating star’s relationship began when Chloe admitted on the show that none of her dates had been going very well, and that she wanted to ask Miles out on a date. Miles also said: “There’s definitely something between Chloe and I, I’m not really sure what it is but I mean she is cute, we do get along, there’s a bit of a spark, so maybe we should go on a date”.

Miles took Chloe to a fancy restaurant, where they shared lots of laughs and some questionable oysters. Chloe asked Miles why she had to ask him to go on the date, to which Miles replied that it scares him to meet someone whos in his industry.

They ended the date by agreeing to visit Essex on their next date, and Miles said: “I’ve actually never been to Essex, it could be fun”

Are Chloe and Miles still dating?

Fans of the show have been wondering one thing since seeing Chloe and Miles’ relationship blossom, are they still dating in 2022?

According to OK!, things between Chloe and Miles are going well, and they have since visited Essex together. When asked how things went for them, Chloe responded “I can’t fully say, I wish I could, but good. We are on good terms”.

Chloe also revealed to OK! that viewers will get to see their second date, as she said: “He has been to Essex you will see that on the show!”

Viewers are loving watching Chloe and Miles relationship blossom

Celebs dating celebs on the E4 show certainly isn’t uncommon. We’ve seen this in plenty of other seasons such as with Stephanie and Joey, Charlotte and Frankie, and Sophie and Tom.

Since Chloe and Miles are both popular reality TV stars, it’s no wonder that viewers are loving seeing the pair together.

Fans of the show have taken to social media to share the love. One viewer commented on Chloe’s Instagram post: “I love watching you and Miles together, you make a stunning couple”. Another commented: “they say opposites attract and you and miles are so sweet together”.

When are we renaming the show to Celebs Go Dating Other Celebs? 🤣🤣🤣 (but Miles and Chloe are a cute couple!)



#CelebsGoDating — Daniel Baker (@DRB_1992) February 10, 2022

