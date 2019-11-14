University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since Celebs Go Dating started back in 2016, it has become one of the gems in Channel 4’s reality TV crown. It has seen all kinds of celebrities sign up to the dating challenge and made stars out of Anna, Paul and Tom, the trio behind the Celebrity Dating Agency.

And it’s coming back for 2020!

The last season – which was one of the most scandalous, may we add – wrapped up in August this year. So, when and what can we expect from the next season?

Here’s everything you need to know about Celebs Go Dating series 8, from rumoured cast to potential start date and more.

Celebs Go Dating 2020: Casting rumours

Rumours of the celebrity lineup for Celebs Go Dating series 8 have been thrown about left right and centre. No celebrities have been officially confirmed yet, but a source has informed the MailOnline that some rather big names are heading to the Dating Agency in the new year.

This includes This Morning presenter, Alison Hammond. Alison split from security guard Jamie Savage over two years now and is looking for someone new in her life, who can step up and be good to her and her 13-year-old son, Aidan.

MailOnline also revealed that TOWIE’s James Lock was in talks to join the series, after his three-year relationship with co-star Yazmin Oukhellou ended.

Other potential celebrities joining the Agency this year include Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer, actor Dean Gaffney, Ashley Fongho from Rak-Su and Love Island’s hapless romantic, Amy Hart.

Is Scary Spice on board?

The biggest name who is rumoured to have been approached is none other than Scary Spice herself, Mel B!

An insider told The Sun that Mel B has signed on to the next series, following the her divorce from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 and a not-so-secret fling with X Factor winner James Arthur.

They said: “It would be a real coup for the show to land Scary Spice and she would be a huge ratings draw, especially because she has a larger-than-life personality and is open to dating both men and women.”

When will Celebs Go Dating 2020 start?

Since the second season, E4 have shown two series of Celebs Go Dating per year. One airing in the first few months and the other airing at the start of autumn.

So far, the earlier seasons have shown in February. It is likely that the 2020 season of Celebs Go Dating will air in mid-February as well but Channel 4 have not confirmed any start date.

We will update this page with any new information about the Celebs Go Dating start date as it is released.

CELEBS GO DATING SERIES 8 WILL START EARLY NEXT YEAR ON E4

