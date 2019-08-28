University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

It’s that time in the Celebs Go Dating series where they jet off the gorgeously single celebrities to a sunny destination in the hopes that it will elevate their dating game to a new level.

Last season saw the celebs hit Tenerife but this time around they are headed to Crete, Greece’s largest island.

As Tom Read said in episode 18 (Tuesday, August 28th), here’s hoping that the spirit of Aphrodite will rule the island and encourage some love!

But where is the Crete hotel that the celebs and dating agents Paul, Anna and Tom all head to in series 7 of Celebs Go Dating?

We’ve got the lowdown on the dreamy destination, including how to book so your 2020 summer of romance can be sorted.

The celebs head to Crete!

All the celebrities journeyed to Crete for one final week of dating before they decide who they want to bring as their date to the Celebs Go Dating final party.

But it doesn’t look like it’s going to be the easiest of decisions as many of the celebs are torn between two people… including some of the other celebs!

Chloe Sims has brought both her dates, Tom and Luke, on the holiday as has Nathan Henry who has a spark with both Lance and Alan.

Things are less complicated for Jack Fincham and Lee Ryan who are happy with Megan and Sarah. But it is Demi Sims and Megan Barton-Hanson who appear to be having the toughest time choosing.

Demi has brought her date Zara with her and Megan has brought Zack, but both reality stars are keen to explore a relationship with each other rather than their dates. Who knows what Crete will have in store?

Where is the dreamy hotel destination?

The hotel is called the Abaton Island Resort and Spa. The resort is made up of a collection of guestrooms, suites and villas along with five venues to eat and drink including the Buddha Beach Bar.

This 5-star hotel is located on the north-easterly side of Crete and around a 10-minute drive from the heart of Malia!

It is located in the small town of Hersonissos, which has plenty of activities. Last season saw the celebs hit up one of Tenerife’s biggest waterpark and so maybe this time around we’ll see Jack, Nathan and the rest head to some of the local attractions.

Crete’s first aquarium is located in Hersonissos, as is the Acqua Plus Water Park.

Book your own loved up getaway

If the resort they stay in looks right up your street then it’s your lucky day, as we’ve got how to book it.

But it’s going to cost an arm and a leg!

If you were to book for August 2020, the Deep Blu Deluxe Guestroom for two people would cost £1527 for five nights.

The Royal Villa, where Chloe and Demi are staying, costs an incredible £17,652.07 for five nights at peak summer.

The Channel 4 bosses definitely know how to splash the cash when it comes to this show!

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SERIES 7 WEEKNIGHTS ON E4 AT 9 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE