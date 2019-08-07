Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Megan Barton-Hanson is renowned for her good looks and so when she burst onto the reality TV scene during Love Island 2018, she was a huge hit with the boys. And after flings with Eyal Booker and Alex Miller, Megan ended up in a relationship with Wes Nelson.

But eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot something they really don’t like about Megan Barton-Hanson while she was in the Love Island 2018 villa. And it has been haunting her ever since.

Her thumbs.

Now with Megan appearing on series 7 of Celebs Go Dating, viewers won’t stop commenting on her pesky thumbs again! It looks like Megan won’t be able to stop these jokes any time soon.

Megan Barton-Hanson’s thumb

In what has been described on social media as a ‘toe thumb’, Twitter erupted during Love Island season 5 episode 23, as Megan repeatedly bit her nails in attempts to seduce Alex.

As you can imagine with the Love Island viewers, there were some pretty savage remarks made about Megan’s unusually shaped digit. One Twitter user said they had “gone off Megan after seeing her monstrous toe thumb”.

We have to admit, it’s not her most sexy feature…

Audiences were alarmed by Megan’s short and dumpy hands as images of her thumb soon went viral. It left most Love Island fans desperately looking out for close-up shots of Megan’s thumbs.

But Megan is aware they aren’t her best feature and has joked about them since leaving Love Island.

Megan Barton-Hanson support

Some sections of Twitter did voice their support of Megan Barton-Hanson, however, speculating that she may have some form of hereditary defect.

Megan has “clubbed thumbs” aka Brachydactyly type-D, a hereditary defect. Very common in royal bloodlines. Megan Fox has it too and so do I lool watch my toe thumb bruh 👹👍 #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/jex3S6jGnw — Danielle Louise (@danidotx) June 29, 2018

‘Toe thumb’ or not, Megan seems to be able to go out with anyone she likes, so it’s probably not that much of a big deal!

Megan takes on Celebs Go Dating

Megan opened up about wanting the Celebrity Dating Agency to set her up with both men and women during her time on the show.

And her first date was with drum and bass DJ Maizie and her second date was with Tasha. Both were unsuccessful though, so Megan is still on the hunt for love.

But Megan’s appearance on the show has resulted in the thumb jibes returning and it doesn’t look like they’ll slow at any point.

One viewer jokingly compared her thumb to football manager Iain Dowie!

