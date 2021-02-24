Are Chloe Ferry and Wayne Lineker engaged? Ring details on Instagram











Chloe Ferry and Wayne Lineker are reported to be engaged, sharing an engagement snap to Instagram on February 24th, 2021.

The reality stars met in this year’s season of Celebs Go Dating. The pair seemed to be close friends in the mansion, however it would seem friendship has since turned to romance.

So, are Chloe Ferry and Wayne Lineker actually engaged?

(L-R) Karim Zeroual, Chloe Ferry, Tom Read Wilson, Anna Williamson, Paul C Brunson, Sophie Hermann, Curtis Pritchard, Kimberley Hart Simpson, Tom Zanetti and Wayne Lineker. Picture: Channel 4

Chloe and Wayne on Celebs Go Dating

In this season of Celebs Go Dating, Chloe Ferry was set up with Kieran Bishop. The couple hit it off and were rumoured to be dating after the mansion, however went their separate ways.

Wayne Lineker was drawn to Billie Jean on the show. Although things were flirty between the pair, no relationship came from it.

Wayne did, however, grow close to Chloe while in the mansion. He even said it was a “shame” that he couldn’t date Chloe while there.

Are Chloe Ferry and Wayne Lineker engaged?

On February 24th, 2021 Wayne Lineker shared an Instagram to his 620,000 followers of himself with Chloe Ferry. The caption read: “She said YES!”

It shows Wayne with Chloe, who is wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Wayne Lineker’s son Sean led congratulated the couple in the comments: “Congrats! Can’t believe we had to keep this secret for so long !! Xx”

Chloe Ferry’s engagement ring from Wayne

Chloe Ferry had shared an Instagram the day before wearing her engagement ring. The caption read “Fast Lane baby” which could signal the rate in which her relationship with Wayne is going.

Chloe reposted Wayne’s engagement Instagram to her story on February 24th, 2021.

In both snaps, Chloe can be seen wearing an oval diamond ring.