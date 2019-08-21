University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Celebs Go Dating is just a few days away from the annual trip abroad when Channel 4 carts them all off to a sunny destination to see if it helps them find love. This year the celebs are headed to the gorgeous isle of Crete!

So far, celebrities including Jack Fincham, Megan Barton-Hanson and new additions Chloe and Demi Sims have all been unsuccessful in finding solid dates.

In episode 13 (Tuesday, August 20th) things seemed to be looking up for both Demi and Megan who went on a double date with Ross and Zack.

One dating go-to to suss out what your date is all about is whether they’re a dog or cat person. And luckily for Demi, her date Ross was also keen on canines.

But we’re not sure that their shared interest was enough to light a spark for the couple, as Demi seemed more interested in Megan than her date… let’s just hope Megan is also a dog lover! Here’s the lowdown on Demi’s doggie, Zeus.

Demi talks dogs on Celebs Go Dating

In episode 12 of Celebs Go Dating, Demi went on a speed date with Ross. During their first quick interaction, they got to talking about their shared mutual interest: Dogs.

Ross loved his dog Bruno but cracked Demi up by calling his own cat a “p***k.”

Demi, on the other hand, was all about pooches. And the topic came up again during their double date with Megan and Zack, as Demi explained her dog sitch to the others.

She explained that she had a Cane Corso, which is a breed that “look like Panthers.”

What is a Cane Corso?

Demi Sims described her dog to look like a panther and she wasn’t far off.

The Italian breed of dog, Cane Corso, can grow to be nearly 0.7 metres tall and weigh up to 50 kilograms. They tend to be bred as companion or guard dogs.

Cane Corsos’ fur is mainly black, brindle or tan and they have short flicked back ears like a big cat.

But they are quite pricey dogs and the Cane Corsos for sale on Pets4Homes are all roughly over £1,000.

What is Demi’s dog called?

Demi occasionally shares videos to her Instagram story of her dog but doesn’t take many pictures with him.

When he briefly went missing on May 26th, 2019 she shared some information about him to Twitter.

His name is Zeus and from his picture, he really does resemble a black panther! And although he may be a gentle giant, he certainly looks as scary as a big cat. One Twitter user responded: “If I see this dude im f***ing yeeting not reporting his location.”

Please help find my dog 🙌🏽😩❤️ pic.twitter.com/DjiLDwR21i — Demi sims (@demi_sims) May 26, 2019

