Lee Ryan is proving himself to be a tough nut to crack in the seventh series of Celebs Go Dating.

The hit Channel 4 series sees Lee, Jack Fincham, Lady C and many other reality stars sent on dates with members of the general public in search of the one.

Already we’ve seen that Lee has fans from his days as a popstar and there have been plenty of Blue fans lining up to go on dates with him… even if they’re not always that successful.

But there’s more to Lee than meets the eye, as besides his career as with Blue he’s also been involved in the acting world. And that seemed to impress his date Sarah in episode 3 (Wednesday, August 7th) as he revealed he was in a major blockbuster franchise!

So who does Lee Ryan play in the Ice Age movies?

Celebs Go Dating episode 3 date

Lee hasn’t had the smoothest time on Celebs Go Dating so far, failing to have a connection on a date until episode 3 with Sarah.

On his date, Lee wooed by dropping in the fact he had been in a big blockbuster movie. He said “I actually did one of the voiceovers for, you know, the Ice Age movies. I was one of the little possums”. Lee continued to explain that he was in Ice Age 2, 3, 4 and 5.

But as he revealed it was for the Italian voiceover of the film and he did all of the voicings in Italian – now that’s one way to impress!

Lee Ryan’s Ice Age appearance

Although Lee Ryan starred in the Italian dubbed Ice Age series, that’s not the only time he has worked for the Ice Age franchise.

Lee also provides the voice of Eddie for the Ice Age 2: The Meltdown video game on Playstation 2. The game is seen through the eyes of Scrat the squirrel and all the characters from the Ice Age franchise feature in the game.

Josh Peck plays Eddie (one half of the possum duo alongside Crash) in the original films and has a few lines in the game but Lee takes over for the rest of the character’s voicing.

What other movies has Lee Ryan starred in?

Three years after providing the voice of Eddie for the Ice Age game, Lee gave acting another shot playing the role of Reuben in The Heavy. This movie didn’t prove a major hit but did see Lee star in some of the UK’s top actors such as Christopher Lee, Vinnie Jones and Stephen Rea.

It wasn’t until his stint on EastEnders as Woody Woodward that Lee cemented his name as an actor.

He joined the long-standing BBC soap in 2017 and left a year later after starring in 63 episodes.

