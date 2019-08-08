University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

After watching Jack Fincham on our screens for eight solid weeks during 2018’s Love Island, we were all sure we knew everything about the guy. From his job as a pen salesman, his love of banter, even to where he gets his teeth done!

But now with his appearance on Celebs Go Dating series 7, Jack is showing another side to himself and not just his lack of dating game.

In episode 3 (Wednesday, August 7th), Jack revealed his ambitions to become a professional boxer.

So where has this passion for boxing come from and does Jack have a chance to take it pro?

Jack’s boxing beginnings

Although he hasn’t been vocal about his boxing ambitions on the telly before, 2019 is the year Jack Fincham announced he’s keen to get back in the ring.

We’ve known about Jack’s boxing beginnings, as he has continuously posted updates on his Instagram since he started training. His career started out as a teenager at Eltham & District ABC boxing club.

On Good Morning Britain back in April 2019, Jack said:

I’m back with my old trainer. My first fight I was 14, so I’ve had 25 amateur [fights]. When I was 18 to 19, I was going to turn pro and then just discovered girls and going out and then I didn’t do it.

Check out this ‘Throwback Thursday’ picture of Jack, the teen boxer!

Jack’s boxing on Celebs Go Dating

Flexing his muscles 27-year-old Jack revealed his ambitions and said: “I want to turn professional”.

And his boxing coach – who we assume was the trainer Jack referred to in the Good Morning Britain interview – was nothing but supportive, saying “there are titles out there I know you can win”.

But is Jack still too occupied with his reality career and finding love to go pro? The things that stopped him at the age of 18 from going down the professional route clearly are still a top priority in Jack’s life. Especially now he’s appearing on the Channel 4 series dedicated to dating, socialising and going out!

Does Jack Fincham have what it takes to go pro?

If Jack has 13 years of experience boxing under his belt he definitely has enough experience to take his boxing to the next level. And as he already has 25 amateur fights under his belt, Jack’s got the experience in the ring.

Evolve MMA believes a boxers physical prime is between the ages of 28 and 35, so Jack’s actually just about to hit his prime.

Although many sports are a ‘young man’s game’, boxing is not one of them. So for Jack to continue his career at the age of 27 actually gives him plenty of years in his prime lined up and take it pro!

