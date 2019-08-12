I'm Jacob Sarkisian - I write about television, films, reality TV and a bunch of other stuff. I also work BAFTA ceremonies and interview the odd film star or celebrity. Being a freelance writer is a great excuse to not get a proper job, as my Granny tells me.

Jermaine Pennant is always on and off on the news, from his flirtations with glamour model Chloe Ayling inside the 2018 Big Brother house despite having a wife on the outside to refusing to do a lie detector test on the Jeremy Kyle show.

And now his wife Alice Goodwin is joining him on E4’s Celebs Go Dating to try and resolve their marital problems, as Jeremy Kyle didn’t seem to do much for them.

Jermaine and Alice appeared on the show for the first time in episode 6 (Sunday, August 11th) and everything about their relationship was under the microscope.

But one area that had people questioning was that of Jermaine Pennant’s net worth with one viewer taking to Twitter to say that the couple “obviously need cash in there (sic) car crash relationship.” So how much is Jermaine worth and what was his salary as a pro-footballer?

How much did Jermaine earn at Liverpool?

Jermaine reportedly earned £30,000 a week while playing professional football for Liverpool.

By 2018’s football-wage standards, Jermaine wasn’t paid that much while he was a Liverpool football player.

However, Jermaine Pennant played for the Merseyside club between 2006-2009 – so his weekly 30k was actually pretty good back then.

But this wasn’t actually his highest wage as a footballer. Instead, Jermaine’s highest wage came when he played for Real Zaragoza, in Spain.

Jermaine was paid a reported £80,000 a week. He played there for one year, meaning he earned a total of £1,560,00.

In total, he made 25 appearances, which means, on average, he was paid £62,400 per appearance.

What was Jermaine’s average salary?

Jermaine has played for a total of 15 football clubs, beginning with Notts County and ending with Billericay Town, and including Liverpool, Arsenal and Stoke City along the way.

While we don’t know his exact wage for each club, we do know his reported salary for a few of the key ones. Remember, these figures are all per week.

Liverpool: £30,000

Real Zaragoza: £80,000

Wigan Athletic: £25,000

Tampines Rovers: £5,000

Billericay Town: £3,000

Jermaine Pennant: Net worth

Jermaine’s net worth has plummeted somewhat after a series of less than mediocre stunts at some less than mediocre clubs.

But he’s still an ex-Premier League football player, so his net worth is still an impressive £1.3 million.

This is bound to have increased after he appeared on Big Brother last summer and now with his appearance on Celebs Go Dating. One source told The Sun that Celebs Go Dating stars earned a cool six-figure salary for appearing on the show.

While Jermaine and Alice probably didn’t get a 600k payment for their appearance on the show, they were definitely paid in the thousands.

What were Jermaine Pennant’s transfer fees?

Mr Pennant had a pretty decent price tag when he was a footballer.

He was once the most expensive teenage football player when he was signed by Arsenal from Notts County for £2 million.

The biggest transfer fee he commanded, however, was the £6.9 million Liverpool paid to sign him from Birmingham City.

#CelebsGoDating Jermaine and Alice obviously need some cash in there car crash relationship — simon the gooner (@LucySimonP) August 11, 2019

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SERIES 7 WEEKNIGHTS AT 9 PM ON E4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE