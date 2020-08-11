Celebs Go Dating has taken on a virtual twist for the new season, with socially distanced dates and dating consultations via laptops.

The brand new season has welcomed four famous faces to the Dating Agency to receive help (for the first or second time) from Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson. Joining the show is Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips, Geordie Shore legend Chloe Ferry, TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, and rugby star Levi Davis.

While many reality TV fans will surely be accustomed to seeing Chloe, Shaughna and Pete on their screens, many fans are new to Levi. So, who is Levi Davis?

Find out everything you need to know about the rugby player, his dating life, and his not-so secret singing career here!

Who is Levi Davis?

Levi Davis is a 22-year-old professional rugby player. He started out his successful career in the sport playing for the England Under 18s and 19s international.

After signing a pro two-year contract at Bath Rugby in December 2017, Levi made nine appearances for the Premiership club before he was loaned out to Ealing in 2019. Levi impressed so much at the Ealing Trailfinders that the club have signed him on another two-year deal. This was confirmed on Monday, August 10th.

Levi said of his move to Ealing:

I’m massively excited to have signed for Ealing Trailfinders, I came here for a short loan spell and enjoyed the culture, the success and the quality of personnel. It’s clear that the club have massive ambition so it made absolute sense to me as I have big ambition too.

Levi on X Factor

Celebs Go Dating is not the first reality series Levi Davis has ever starred in.

In 2019, Levi starred on the inaugural Celebrity X Factor series, as a part of the group Try Star. This was a rugby boy band with members including Levi, Ben Foden and Thom Evans.

Levi gained many fans while on The X Factor, but we’re sure his time on the Channel 4 dating series will win him even more fans.

Levi on Celebs Go Dating

So far, it looks like Levi is having the most success with the dating agents, as Paul and Anna’s first choice of Molly went down well.

Although Levi was pretty smitten with Molly, the agents set him up with 22-year-old Eleanor for another date.

Eleanor and Levi looked like a match made in heaven, so now Levi is split between both women!

