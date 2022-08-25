











A month after Liam Reardon and Millie Court announced their split, the former Love Islander is allegedly signing up for Celebs Go Dating.

The Love Island favourites took the crown and the £50K prize money in 2021. However, it wasn’t meant to be, as Liam and Millie sadly revealed their break-up last month.

Former bricklayer Liam Reardon is reportedly ready to find his next partner in crime with Celebs Go Dating on series 12. The next line-up of celebs looking for love is expected to hit TV screens in 2023.

The Welsh star is reportedly taking on reality TV dating once again, as he’s touted to join the likes of other stars.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Liam is going to make an explosive entrance on Celebs Go Dating when he makes his debut several episodes into the new run”.

“He may only be recently single but things weren’t working out between him and Millie for a while so he feels ready to throw himself back into the dating pool.

The 23-year-old apparently isn’t expecting to find The One. However, after calling it quits with Millie, he’s hoping to meet new people.

Reality Titbit has approached his team for comment.

Liam “gutted” over Millie break-up

The couple publicised their split on their respective Instagram Story to set the story straight in July.

“It’s been a tough decision and I am gutted, but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now,” Millie wrote.

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year, and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

Liam similarly wrote in a lengthy message: “Honestly so gutted. We will both continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.”

In a recent Fabulous interview, Millie, 25, denied infidelity rumours. She insisted that she still gets on with her ex “really, really well”. The relationship was simply “not right for us.”

