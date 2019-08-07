University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Celebs Go Dating have found their commentator rival to Love Island’s Iain Stirling in the form of funnyman Rob Beckett.

Series 7 of the popular Channel 4 series has seen Rob return to narrate all of the celebrities’ dating mishaps, successes and everything in between.

And if you can’t get enough of Rob from just one episode of Celebs Go Dating, then good news is here! A new ten-part series has been commissioned by E4 which sees Rob Beckett take on social media’s most hilarious, relevant and outrageous content and offer savage commentary on TV.

So what is Rob Beckett’s Savage Socials? When does it start? We’ve got the lowdown on Rob’s new show here.

Who is Rob Beckett?

Rob Beckett is a 33-year-old comedian and presenter from London.

He first started performing stand-up and quickly found his feet in the comedy world. Rob won four competitions in his first year performing!

Since he made a name for himself in the stand-up circuit, Rob began to appear on panel shows such as Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Celebrity Juice.

But Rob’s big break came in 2012 when he was asked to co-host ITV 2’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! NOW! – the spinoff from the main show.

Rob Beckett started working on Celebs Go Dating when the show began in 2016 and has been the lead commentator ever since.

What is Rob Beckett’s Savage Socials?

Rob Beckett’s Savage Socials is a brand new series casting its eye over the world of celebrities and social media.

Each episode will see Rob Beckett take viewers through his ‘savage feed’, which is an overview of the best new memes, internet blunders and celebrity gossip.

And it looks like Rob is going to be no holds barred when it comes to rinsing everyone on the show.

Speaking to Channel 4, Rob said:

After seven series taking the mick out of famous people on dates on Celebs Go Dating and over 334 hours in the voice over booth… I think I’m fully qualified to rinse celebs and anyone or anything on social media.

Rob Beckett’s Savage Socials: Start date

As of yet, there is no confirmed start date for Rob Beckett’s Savage Socials.

Eight 45-min weekly episodes have been confirmed which will be followed by two one-hour end of year specials.

With this in mind, we would expect the series to start between late October or early November 2019.

We will keep this page updated with any new information about Rob Beckett’s Savage Socials as it is released.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SERIES 7 MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON E4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE