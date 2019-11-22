University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The first celebrities signed up to the Dating Agency for Celebs Go Dating 2020 have been revealed!

The hit dating series has pulled in some big names in both reality TV and the acting world since it began back in 2016. But this line-up is definitely one of the most surprising to date.

We’ve got newly single stars mixed in with longterm singletons, so the Agency definitely have a challenge on their hands this time around.

So, who is in the Celebs Go Dating 2020 cast? Find out about all the confirmed stars, plus more rumoured celebs who might sign on later.

Meet the cast – longterm singles

Celebs Go Dating has recruited some of TOWIE’s best stars over the years, so it’s no surprise that Amy Childs is appearing on the 2020 season.

Amy, who is now 29-years-old with two children, is looking for love once more after splitting with her second child’s father earlier in 2019.

Another parent signed up to the Agency is 41-year-old EastEnders actor, Dean Gaffney. Dean comes to the show looking for love after his 26-year-old girlfriend, Rebekah Ward left him back in March 2019. They had been together for three years. Before Rebekah, Dean’s serious relationship was with his long-term ex-fiancée, with who he has two twin daughters.

One of the breakout reality stars of the summer who is headed to the Agency is none other than Love Island’s Amy Hart. Amy (26) is still on a mission to find her first serious boyfriend, so hopefully with a little help from Anna and Paul, she can find the perfect match!

Brand new singletons

What’s clear from the line-up this year is that the recently brokenhearted are diving straight into the dating pool!

Olivia Bentley of Made in Chelsea fame is one of the celebs signed up to the 2020 series. The 24-year-old has only recently – and we’re talking just shy of a couple months recent – broken things off with her boyfriend, Digby Edgley.

Digby and Liv’s turbulent relationship has been at the heart of MIC drama since they first kicked off their relationship two years ago. But it now looks like Liv’s got other men on her mind, as she’s ready to take on the dating pool once again.

Another new singleton is TOWIE’s very own James Lock.

Lockie had been in a three-year relationship with co-star Yazmin Oukhellou before things ended between them back in summer. The newly single 32-year-old was spotted out on a date with influencer Ellie Mackenzie in October, however Lockie is still totally on the market.

Finally, completing the line-up is 21-year-old Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer, who only split from girlfriend Molly Redknapp last month.

More celebrities pending?

There were many rumours about the Celebs Go Dating line-up for the next series.

Last season saw the last minute additions of Chloe and Demi Sims to the series, so there’s always a chance there are more celebs joining the confirmed six.

Some of the rumoured celebs signed up to the show include TV presenter Alison Hammond, Rak-su’s Ashley Fongho and even Scary Spice herself, Mel B!

We’d love to see Mel in the dating game, so fingers crossed.

