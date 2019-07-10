University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

E4 really spoils us when it comes to getting our celebrity fix, as Celebs Go Dating returns in 2019 – two series in one year? What did we do to deserve this blessing!

The show will start to air from late July or early August with a whole new cast of celebrities looking for love, plus a new ‘Couples Couselling’ segment where celebs seeks the Agency’s help with their real-life couple problems.

So just who is ready to date this time around?

Let’s take a look at the cast line up for Celebs Go Dating season 7… and it’s looking like it’s going to be a good’un.

Jack Fincham

After he and Dani Dyer coupled up on Love Island 2018, they quickly became the nation’s darlings and won by a landslide.

Their high-profile split earlier this year resulted in Dani rekindling her love with Sammy Kimmence, leaving loveable Jack single and looking to mingle.

Cue the hoards of girls trying to couple up with this Love Island legend…

Megan Barton Hanson

Seeing Megan back in the dating ring leaves us with mixed emotions.

Firstly, we’re sad because we’re still not quite over her and Wes Nelson’s breakup. But secondly, we’re excited to see all of the men scramble to date her, like reliving the summer of Love Island 2018 all over again!

We’re certain Megan’s going to be one of the most talked about cast members of the new season.

Lauren Goodger

TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger will also be joining the line up of celebrity singletons.

Since her famous on-screen romance with Mark Wright ended, Lauren has had a string of not-so-successful relationships. Including one with Joey Morrisson who managed to send inappropriate selfies to other women from his prison cell – yes, prison cell!

No wonder Lauren’s looking elsewhere for love.

Chloe and Demi Sims

These two sisters are most well known for their TOWIE appearances. And their love lives are also at the heart of drama in Essex and on our screens!

Chloe is a Celebs Go Dating veteran and back again to find love, bringing younger sis Demi along the way.

After her fling with fellow TOWIE star Dan Edgar went very, very wrong, Chloe is keen for the Agency to help her find love.

Lee Ryan

We’re sure fans of the early 2000s boy band Blue are swooning everywhere at the chance to date singer Lee Ryan.

When he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2014, he famously made a mess of things with fellow contestant Jasmine Waltz.

So here’s hoping he doesn’t mess up on the new season!

Nathan Henry

Nathan’s recent breakup has been a hot topic in Geordie Shore season 19 and fans of the show have been desperate for Nathan to find love again!

Who knows whether he’ll find the one during Celebs Go Dating…

Lady Colin Campbell

Another celeb looking for love is Lady Colin Campbell.

The author and socialite was famously married to Lord Colin Campbell in 1974, after knowing him just five days… who’s to say a repeat shotgun wedding couldn’t happen in the new season of Celebs Go Dating?

She skyrocketed to fame after appearing on I’m A Celebrity in 2015 and it would seem her fanbase are particularly excited to see her back on their screens…

Lady c going on celebs go dating is the gift I did not expect to receive today — Alex (@alexpen21) May 29, 2019

CELEBS GO DATING SEASON 7 WILL START THIS SUMMER 2019 ON E4.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE