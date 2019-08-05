University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Each time Lee Ryan has appeared on a different reality series, his sexuality has been called into question. This is for a multitude of reasons, from things Lee has actually said about his own sexuality to speculations from viewers.

And now that he’s on Celebs Go Dating 2019, the rumours are back.

So why does everyone think Lee Ryan is gay and what has he said about his sexuality in the past?

Here’s the lowdown on the speculations about Lee’s sexuality and what he has said about his appearance on the new season of Celebs Go Dating.

Lee Ryan: Sexuality explored

While he was in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2014, Lee Ryan – of Blue fame – came out as bisexual to his bisexual housemates MIC’s Ollie Locke, entrepreneur Luisa Zissman and US model Jasmine Waltz.

Lee said: “Yeah I’ve been with a man. Everyone’s done experimental s***”.

But Lee then stated he “would never be in a relationship with a man”, although anything else was acceptable in his book.

He has loosely touched on the subject over the years, as his best friend and bandmate Duncan James also came out first as bi in 2010 then gay in 2012.

Jasmine Waltz’ cheating rumours

Jasmine Waltz stoked these rumours after their fling outside the CBB house abruptly ended.

She stated that Lee had cheated on her with another man, but had not named who.

Jasmine continued with petty Tweets saying “he cheated on me with a MAN! #admitUgay” for which Lee had the perfect response.

Lee took to Twitter to address the rumours of his infidelity and his sexuality. He said:

The claims that I’m gay don’t faze me. I don’t care if people think I’m gay, why would I care? I would be proud. Sexuality doesn’t need to be defended or justified.

He continued: “In 2014 when individual sexuality is being celebrated, it’s odd that Twitter trolls and bullies focus on sexuality in a derogatory way”.

Lee Ryan on Celebs Go Dating

In a Celebs Go Dating promo interview Lee did with Sam Thompson, Lee expressed that he’s looking for someone with “vibe, banter, who can make me laugh”.

In this promo we can see he is going on dates with women, however, we don’t know if Lee would be interested in dating men on the show just yet. We’ll have to see what he asks from the Agency.

But whoever Lee finds love with on Celebs Go Dating, we’re sure it’s none of our business, the way it should be!

