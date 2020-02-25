Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Season 18 of Made in Chelsea was rocked by the news that Olivia Bentley and her on/off boyfriend Digby had finally called it quits, just after they had finished filming.

Liv and Digby’s romance has played a central story arc over the past couple of seasons and so seeing a freshly single Liv hit Buenos Aires with the rest of the MIC gang over December 2019 was a real shock to some viewers. And certainly stirred up a fair share of drama with Habbs, as Liv ended up hitting it off with her ex-boyfriend.

Now, Liv is back on our screens this February, looking for a new love with the help from the Celebs Go Dating Agency.

As always, Celebs Go Dating have roped in stars from different backgrounds, be they reality TV stars, actors, or presenters. They also rope in a mix of ages.

So, how old is Olivia Bentley? Is she the youngest star on Celebs Go Dating 2020?

Olivia Bentley: Age

Olivia Bentley is 24 years old. This is the same age as her ex-boyfriend, Digby.

She was born on August 26, 1995, which makes her a Virgo.

Liv first appeared on Made in Chelsea season 11 when she was 20, which is why a lot of people assume that she is a lot older!

CELEBS GO DATING : Was Dean Gaffney ever married? He met his ex when he was 15!

Is Olivia the youngest on Celebs Go Dating?

No! Despite the fact that Olivia is incredibly young to be looking for someone to ‘settle down with’, there is actually someone younger than her on the show.

Malique Thompson-Dwyer, of Hollyoaks fame, is the youngest on Celebs Go Dating 2020. He is just 22 years old, having been born on February 2nd, 1998. Malique would have been just 21 at the time of filming. But Malique is far from the youngest in maturity levels, considering the fact he is already a father!

Reality star Josh Ritchie is just slightly older than Liv, as he is 25 years old; Amy Hart from Love Island is 26.

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond is the eldest on Celebs Go Dating this season, at 45 years old. But you’re never too old to fall in love again, so fingers crossed for Alison.

What is Olivia looking for on Celebs Go Dating?

Since she split with Digby, Liv has continuously stated she needs to move away from “wet wipes.” Ouch.

She has said a Chelsea boy is far from what she is looking for, and would even prefer an Essex lad. Here’s hoping Anna and Paul can pull it out the bag on this one and secure Olivia a new boyfriend before MIC starts filming again.

Considering the success of Essex gal Zara McDermott on Made in Chelsea, we’d love to see someone else rep Essex in SW3!

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING WEEKNIGHTS AT 9 PM ON E4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK