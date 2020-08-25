TOWIE star Pete Wicks has long stood as one of reality TV’s most prolific bachelors. We’ve seen him tackle the dating game time and again. But has he found the one on Celebs Go Virtual Dating?

Just when we thought this summer would be devoid of good dating shows, with the cancellation of Love Island, E4 came to save the day.

The series kicked off on Monday, July 27th and aired until Monday, August 24th.

For Pete Wicks, there was just one dater who stood out – Bella. But what happened to Pete and Bella after filming? Have the pair stayed in contact? We’ve done some digging to find out more about the Celebs Go Virtual Dating stars.

Pete Wicks and Bella on Celebs Go Virtual Dating

Pete Wicks had three dates this season of Celebs Go Virtual Dating: Amelia, Natalie, and Bella.

When asked by the dating agents Paul and Anna if he had come to a decision about who he wanted to go on a final (in person) date with, Pete was set on Bella.

Pete said in the fifth and final episode: “My third date with Bella was very, very different to any date I’ve been on before. And going forward that’s the sort of person I need in my life.”

Arabella “Bella” Glanville is a model and actress, as well as a public speaker – she’s done a Ted Talk!

Where are Pete and Bella now?

The final Celebs Go Virtual Dating episode concluded with Pete saying: “Can I see a future [with Bella]? Who knows. Possibly. It’s not often I say that.”

Pete and Bella still follow each other on Instagram which hints that things aren’t off the cards for these two.

But we haven’t had any concrete updates beside the follow that things have gone further than just dating for Pete and Bella.

Follow Bella on Instagram

If you want to keep up to date with Bella, then it’s your lucky day – we found her on Instagram!

Currently, Bella has over 31,000 followers and counting.

You can find her on Instagram @bellaglanville.

