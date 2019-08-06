University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

We’re spoiled for Celebs Go Dating this year, as it returned to Channel 4 on Monday, August 5th for the second series in 2019.

This year, some of the most beloved reality stars have been added to the lineup. From Jack Fincham and Nathan Henry to Demi and Chloe Sims, all have turned to the Celebrity Dating Agency for help finding love.

And one of those stars is Lady Colin Campbell, of I’m A Celebrity fame.

But with Lady C’s high expectations of her dates and desire to find someone more well off than her, she might well be the Agency’s toughest client yet. So just what is Lady Colin Campbell’s net worth?

Lady C takes Celebs Go Dating

One of the first celebs to sign on to Celebs Go Dating series 7 was 69-year-old Lady Colin Campbell (born Georgia Arianna Ziadie).

Lady C only became Lady C when she married Lord Colin Campbell, the younger son of the eleventh Duke of Argyll, in 1974.

Their infamous marriage came after the couple wed just five days after meeting. But it was a short-lived marriage and they separated in 1975, after a very messy and public divorce.

Lady C took on Celebs Go Dating to find someone “better off than me”.

Lady Colin Campbell: Net worth

She may be looking for someone richer than her but from Lady C’s net worth it looks like she doesn’t need that much more!

The Sun calculated that her net worth was $9 million (£7.4 million).

That might sound like an outrageous figure but considering that Lady C has had a variety of career paths, a marriage to a Lord and a reality TV career, its not completely unbelievable.

She has enough money to buy a castle, so she must be earning some serious cash!

Is Lady C the richest Celebs Go Dating star?

With a net worth in the millions, Lady Colin Campbell is by far the richest Celebs Go Dating star this year.

Lauren Goodger follows Lady C with the highest net worth, valued at around £2.1 million. From her beauty and fake tan range Lauren’s Way to her Celebrity Big Brother appearances, Lauren broke the million mark back in 2014.

Love Island stars Megan Barton Hanson and Jack Fincham follow with an estimated £1 million each. Megan has contracts with PrettyLittleThing and Avon whereas Jack’s net worth comes from club appearances, his spin-off show with ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer, endorsements from McDonald’s and Protein World.

Nathan Henry of Geordie Shore fame hasn’t yet broken the one million mark and although the exact figure is unknown, The Sun estimates his net worth is around £400,000.

This means that Lady C takes the number 1 spot on the Celebs Go Dating rich list!

