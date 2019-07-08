University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

After the sixth season of Celebs Go Dating concluded back in March 2019, fans were sad to see their favourite show off the air.

But, there is good news as Celebs Go Dating season 7 is coming back for 2019…

Yes, that’s right, we’re getting two seasons in one year again!

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the seventh season and when it will be hitting our screens, cast and more.

Celebs Go Dating season 7: Start date

An official start date has not been confirmed as of yet.

However, it’s likely that Celebs Go Dating will start to air during the first week of August on E4.

The stars have already been snapped filming the new season and promo ads have started to appear on TV, meaning it can’t be too long before Celebs Go Dating hits our screens again.

Who will be on Celebs Go Dating season 7?

They have a pretty star-studded lineup for the new series of Celebs Go Dating… We’re pretty sure anyone heading on these dates will feel pretty starstruck!

The season 7 cast includes Love Island stars Jack Fincham and Megan Barton-Hanson, Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry and Lee Ryan from Blue.

Also in the cast will be I’m A Celebrity star Lady Colin Campbell and TOWIE legend Lauren Goodger. They will be joining the usual presenters and dating agents, Paul, Anna and Tom.

Give a medal to whoever cast this year’s #CelebsGoDating 😂👏🏼 — CAM (@camangusmurray) May 29, 2019

How many episodes will there be?

Since series 4, each season has had 20 episodes it.

We presume this will be the same format for series 7, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Whatever happens, we just hope that we get to see the daters go on another group holiday, as we loved last season’s jaunt to Tenerife!

We will keep this page updated with any information about the start date and episodes of Celebs Go Dating season 7.

CELEBS GO DATING SEASON 7 WILL AIR LATER IN 2019 ON E4.