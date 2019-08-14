University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Celebs Go Dating is back on our screens and the dating agents have some of their toughest clients ever in TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger, Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry and, of course, Lady Colin Campbell.

We all know – as do her dates – that Lady C is a real Lady, in her expectations and high-standards. But she actually has the property to back up her regal title!

In episode 8 of Celebs Go Dating (Tuesday, August 13th) she explained to her 66-year-old date Phil that she owned Castle Goring. And Lady C has often said she might invite a date “down to the castle”.

So where is Lady C’s castle and how did she get it? Here’s everything you need to know about Castle Goring!

What did Lady C have to say about her castle?

Lady Colin Campbell has referenced her castle numerous times on Celebs Go Dating but has not officially invited any of her dates to visit until she met Phil in episode 8.

She sold the castle to him describing its beauty through the sheer amount of doors the castle has.

Lady C even said that the poet and author Byron “had called Castle Goring the most romantic castle in the land.”

Sounds like the ideal spot for a second date!

Where is Castle Goring?

Castle Goring is a Grade I listed country house in Worthing, Sussex and one of the most important architectural buildings in the country.

It designed by John Rebecca for Sir Bysshe Shelley, who intended the castle to be owned by his grandson, the poet Percy Bysshe Shelley. But Shelley never lived there, as he drowned in Italy at the age of 29.

Then Castle Goring’s ownership was passed from Percy Bysshe Shelley to his widower Mary Shelley, who wrote the classic Gothic novel, Frankenstein, in 1845.

Mary did not want ownership of the castle and instead sold it to British Royal Navy officer and Whig politician, Sir George Brooke-Pechell.

You can visit Castle Goring and even rent the property as a venue. Check out the website for more details here.

How did Lady C buy Castle Goring?

Lady C acquired ownership of Castle Goring in 2014, taking over from the Somerset family who had owned the castle since the late 19th century.

She purchased the property for £700,000 in 2013. But it needed a massive £5 million pound renovation.

After a long career working as a royal biographer, a marriage to Lord Colin Campbell in the 1970s and a reality TV career, Lady C’s net worth has rocketed. The Sun calculated that her net worth was $9 million (£7.4 million).

So no wonder she was able to buy the castle up front!

