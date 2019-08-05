University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Fans of Geordie Shore know how hard it’s been for the show’s star Nathan Henry to get over his breakup. His heartache was a central plotline of the nineteenth season, after his four-year relationship came to an end.

But things are on the up for Nathan as he’s joined the Celebs Go Dating 2019 cast!

The new series of the hit Channel 4 series kicks off on Monday, August 5th and will see our favourite dating agents try find Nathan a little bit of summer romance.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nathan’s past relationship, how he coped post-break up and what to expect of Nathan on Celebs Go Dating!

Who is Nathan’s ex-boyfriend?

Nathan was previously dating Craig Richards.

They kept their relationship incredibly private and he never featured on the show, as other boyfriends have in the past, meaning we don’t know much about Craig.

We do know they were a very serious couple, who were living together and shared a dog!

When speaking about their breakup to MTV, Nathan said:

You can’t beg someone to love you, and you can’t beg someone to stay with you, so I just had to respect his wishes and let him go.

How long were they together?

Nathan and Craig had been together since mid-2015.

In episode 1 of Geordie Shore series 19, Nathan claimed they had been broken up for five months.

We assume they must have parted ways around August 2018 if the filming for the new season was done in January 2019.

Geordie Shore heartbreak

Fans were heartbroken to see Nathan breakdown in tears on multiple nights out in series 19.

His episode 1 heart-to-heart with new girl Tahlia Chung over their breakups resulted in one of his best quotes – “If you put trash in the bin, would you get it out again? An ex is an ex for a reason” – but it did not give Nathan the same comfort it did Tahlia.

Luckily, newbie and real-life bestie Nat was there to comfort him!

Nathan’s dating life now

Nathan is looking to get back on the playing field and Celebs Go Dating is the perfect place for him to start.

He opened up to New! back in May 2019 and said “I don’t want a boyfriend, but I am dating. I’m texting a few people and keeping my options open”.

But that hasn’t come without old wounds being reopened, as Nathan admitted Craig had popped up in his life again and asked him for a drink.

From the looks of Nathan on Celebs Go Dating, he’s up for fun and to regain some confidence and his dating groove back, with no more Craig!

