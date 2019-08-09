University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

This season of Celebs Go Dating has seen some rather surprising revelations from Jack Fincham’s boxing ambitions to Lee Ryan’s appearance in the Ice Age movie franchise.

But none of the revelations has been as shocking and painful as Megan Barton-Hanson’s in last night’s episode (Thursday, August 8th).

There was heartache, tears and a rather scandalous reveal that Megan’s Love Island beau was sexting someone else while they were in a relationship.

So who was Wes Nelson sexting and what did Megan have to say about it on Celebs Go Dating?

What happened in episode 4?

During the episode, Megan Barton-Hanson met up with dating agents Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson to discuss her first two dates with women.

Since appearing on Celebs Go Dating, Megan has been open about wanting to try and date women as well as men and episode 4 (Thursday, August 8th) saw Megan taken out by 23-year-old plumber Liam.

Despite the Agency’s efforts, so far none of Megan’s dates has been a success. But they have been successful in opening up Megan about her previous relationship with fellow Love Island star Wes Nelson.

Megan breaks down with Anna and Paul

Megan has not spoken much about the breakdown of her public relationship with Wes Nelson before.

Things hit boiling point between the couple as Wes participated in Dancing on Ice and the press speculated him and figure skater Vanessa Bauer were more than just professional partners. Megan called out Vanessa and the Dancing on Ice producers on Instagram for orchestrating the situation but things between Megan and Wes were too far gone at that point.

And that was before rumours he was sexting another Love Islander came out.

Megan has never spoken publicly about the sexting rumours that were revealed in March 2019. In the Celebs Go Dating episode, Megan said Wes did not say they were sexting but “there was talk of cuddling”.

In tears she said: “I just wanted to find someone to come out and travel with, live with and make memories with, so it’s just a bit s***.” Megan continued that she wants to “move on sand find someone”.

Who was Wes Nelson sexting?

Since the rumours first emerged, multiple sources have said the Love Island star Wes was sexting was season 3’s Amber Davies.

These rumours line up as Amber revealed to Capital FM that she was receiving messages from another Love Island star at the same time.

Amber has never named Wes as who she was texting and neither has commented on the situation since it came to the public and press’s attention or after the Celebs Go Dating episode.

Amber is currently starring in the West End musical 9 to 5 and is too preoccupied with her broadway career for any boyfriend anyway, so we don’t think she and Wes were anything serious.

