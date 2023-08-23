Celebs Go Dating is back in 2023 with a brand new batch of famous faces looking for some serious help in the love department. Two of the series 12 stars land themselves on dates with the same lucky man. So, let’s find out more about Celebs Go Dating’s Connor.

They may have become successes in the media world but when it comes to matters of the heart, Lottie Moss, Chloe Burrows, Spuddz, Vanessa Feltz, Adam Collard, and Mark-Francis Vandelli are having a tough time. Luckily, the experts are on hand to turn things around.

Credit: Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Meet Celebs Go Dating’s Connor

As the celebrities kicked off their Celebs Go Dating journey, they got cracking with a mixer and mingled with some potential matches over some drinks.

At the mixer, a marine engineer from Glasgow, Connor McGhee, felt a connection with some of the ladies from the agency.

Connor is a model and TV personality as well as an engineer. His ideal date is “getting smashed and dancing.”

After flirting his way through the mixer, Connor went on dates with Chloe and Lottie.

Chloe said she felt Connor had “the best crack” at the mixer. But, she wasn’t impressed that he was going on a date later the same day with Lottie.

Connor and Lottie’s date saw sparks flying and the two agreed to go on a second date in episode 3.

After Lottie and Connor talked about their previous relationships, he said that he was looking for that kind of emotional intimacy in his next relationship.

He’s a serious gym buff

While Celebs Go Dating viewers have only seen Connor bossing his dates, his Instagram page shows a whole different side of the E4 star.

The marine engineer is clearly a keen gym goer and shows off his physique on the ‘gram.

As well as achieving his dream body, Connor shares his other successes on Instagram including graduating from university after three and a half years.

Find Connor on Instagram where he has just under 4k followers at @connor.mcghee73.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING ON E4 SUNDAY TO THURSDAY AT 9 PM