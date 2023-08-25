Celebs Go Dating is back in 2023 and there is a brand new batch of single celebrities looking for love in series 12. Fintan Walsh has the pleasure of dating more than one of the famous faces on the E4 show. Although one of his dating experiences went down like a lead balloon, there’s still a potential romance brewing between Fintan and the sister of a world-renowned supermodel.

The Celebs Go Dating star found himself in an awkward situation during episode 5. But, after handling some surprising news, Fintan continues on in the dating process. Let’s find out more about the Channel 4 show newbie.

Credit: Celebs Go Dating/Channel 4

Meet Celebs Go Dating’s Fintan Walsh

Semi-pro footballer Fintan Walsh was lucky enough to date not one, but two celebrities on Celebs Go Dating in 2023.

The series 12 star dated model Lottie Moss and Love Island’s Chloe Burrows.

Fintan’s full-time job sees him working as an electrician. And although sparks weren’t quite flying with Chloe, he and Lottie agree to go on a second date on the show.

Fintan’s real age

Although when Fintan first met Chloe Burrows he said he was 31 years old, he later revealed that he’s actually 23.

The Celebs Go Dating star joked that he can unveil his skincare routine for anyone who wants it given that he’d pretended he was 31 and looks much younger.

He joked on Twitter: “Drop a message for my skincare routine, looking fresh for 31.”

Although Fintan’s been joking about his age mix-up online, some viewers of the show aren’t impressed that he was allowed to initially say he was 31 and later tell Chloe his real age.

One person tweeted that they didn’t understand why Fintan wasn’t called out for “lying about his age to Chloe.”

Is Fintan on Instagram?

Yes, Fintan can be found on Instagram with over 3k followers.

He’s on IG at @fintan_walsh_ and shares some snaps of himself looking dapper and playing football.

With only seven posts, Fintan isn’t giving everything away on the ‘gram but he clearly enjoys showing off his main passions on his profile.

The E4 star is also on Twitter at @fintanwalsh01.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING ON E4 SUNDAY TO THURSDAY AT 9 PM