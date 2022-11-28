EXCLUSIVE: Love Island star Laura Anderson has given dating yet another go on Celebs Go Dating. Joining the 2022 line-up, she told Reality Titbit that she “isn’t a millionaire like people think” and was nervous about show publicity.

Unaware that she’d get papped during her first visit to the Celebs Go Dating office, Laura got her best heels – and flirting game on – for the E4 dating show, four years after she became a runner-up on Love Island season 4.

From doing a masterclass with a “funny” guy to opening up about how joining the agency was “good” for her after coming out of her former relationship with singer Dane Bowers, Laura revealed all the gossip to Reality Titbit.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Laura Anderson joins Celebs Go Dating

Laura is part of the Celebs Go Dating 2022 line-up, alongside Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy, TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, singer Sinitta, Geordie Shore’s Bethan Kershaw, Tinder Swindler’s Cecilie Fjellhoy and The Apprentice’s Navid Sole.

She gave some insights into her dating experience on the E4 show, which involved going to a masterclass with a “pretty nuts” guy who was “funny.” Laura said: “I’ve never been on a date as bad as that.”

The Love Island star admitted that “you’ve got to be selfish” but added that she felt nervous to date in public again. Despite this, Laura said she was more nervous for co-stars like Liam to watch their dates back than her own!

She ‘isn’t a millionaire like people think’

Laura joked that she “isn’t a millionaire like people think.” The content creator formerly worked as an air hostess on Emirates before her Love Island appearance and is now a TV personality and influencer.

She has gone on to become a co-founder of the beauty brand LA LOX, which sells invisible clip-in hair extensions. Laura also works as a brand ambassador for companies like New Look which she recently did an edit.

The Celebs Go Dating star openly admitted that she flew back via economy on Emirates after she traveled in a first-class cabin as part of an “unbelievable experience she will cherish forever.”

Laura’s ex still had her dog after split

Laura told Reality Titbit that her ex [Dane] “still had her dog” when she nervously walked into the Celebs Go Dating agency. She added that she didn’t know that her or any of the celebrities would get papped while filming.

She opened up about how she “got a lot of stick” following her September split from the singer, who she was in a relationship with for five years before calling it quits. After their breakup, she moved from Dubai back to the UK permanently.

Laura revealed that she did “trust the agents’ selection” and said:

It was good to do this show after a relationship as it’s quite controlled and light-hearted. I was nervous about dating in the public eye again, my ex still had my dog. I didn’t know we’d get papped!

The reality star shared an emotional video on Instagram of her being reunited with her dog Buddy in late August, almost two months after she first began filming for Celebs Go Dating 2022 in early July.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING ON E4 FROM MONDAY NOVEMBER 28 AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know