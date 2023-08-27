Celebs Go Dating is back in 2023 with a brand new series. Famous faces including Lottie Moss are all looking for romance in series 12. The E4 show sees one of its Celebrity Dating Agency clients open up in episode 6. Let’s find out more about Lottie’s relationships with her family members Kate and Lila Moss.

Made In Chelsea stars, Love Islanders, TV personalities and models are all gracing the agents with their presence during series 12. Anna Williamson, Paul C Brunson, Tom Read Wilson, and Dr Tara are all ready to give it their best shot when it comes to guiding the celebrities through their dating journeys.

Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Topshop

Who are Lottie and Lila Moss?

Celebs Go Dating star Lottie Moss is a model who hails from London.

She’s 25 years old and broke into the reality TV world in 2023 on the E4 show.

Lila Moss is Lottie’s step-niece. She’s a 20-year-old model who walked her first runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2021.

How are Lottie and Kate Moss related?

During Celebs Go Dating series 12 episode 6, Lottie discusses her relationship with Kate Moss.

Kate and Lottie are half-sisters and share the same father, Peter Edward Moss.

While Lottie spent some time as a model before leaving the world of fashion modeling at a young age, Kate, 49, is renowned as a supermodel all over the world.

Speaking to The Sun in 2023, Lottie explained that she and her older sister “have never been close.”

Kate was born to Peter and Linda Rosina Shepherd in 1974. Twenty-four years later, Lottie was welcomed to the world. Her mother is Inger Moss (neé Solnordal).

Lila and Lottie ‘sometimes text’

Lottie is closer in age to her half-niece than her half-sister, Kate.

Speaking of her relationship with Kate’s daughter, Lottie said: “We text sometimes and I see her out and about. I don’t give her advice. I think my sister can give her modelling advice!”

While Lila is taking on the modeling world, Lottie is ready for a career in TV. Her current stardom on Celebs Go Dating sees her “catch feelings” for co-star and former Love Island contestant Adam Collard.