Chloe Trautman says Sam's partying was 'big part' of break-up with Juliette













Chloe Trautman has spilled all on why she thinks Sam and Juliette broke up, amid the Siesta Key drama airing on MTV. It comes amid the wrath of the former couple’s split, which took place in August 2021.

It comes as Sam Logan and Juliette Porter’s relationship issues start to surface on-screen. The March 24th episode had fans reacting to their Paris-fuelled argument, including one co-star, who previously claimed she has “changed.”

Following the episode, Chloe – who said she no longer wants to get involved in drama – took to Twitter to state Sam’s ‘drinking and partying’ was never aired on the show, despite claims that it was a “big part of this whole break-up.”

SIESTA KEY DRAMA: Is Juliette kicked off the show?

Chloe spills on Sam’s break-up

Shortly after the March 25th episode, Chloe revealed on Twitter that she “loves how much Sam partying and drinking makes none of the show.” She added that him doing so was “such a big part of this whole break-up.”

Although the series didn’t add in scenes of Sam drinking or partying, fans noted how Sam shared snippets of him doing so online. Following the recent episode, he posted an IG story of him drinking with a friend.

It comes after Juliette chose to take herself away from a drinking environment during their relationship. Chloe, who has since changed her last name from Trautman to Long after getting married to Chris, told E! News:

There’s a part of me that was hoping Sam would maybe change and by change, I just mean growing up a little bit—maybe partying a little less, maybe hanging out with friends a little bit less, maybe having more of a purpose in life other than just to spend your money and go out to dinner and drink. I quickly realized a lot faster than Juliette did that that was never going to happen.

Juliette was also part of the interview, and said: “Sam’s the type of person that has never changed and probably never will. He’s 30 years old and he’s been acting the same way since he’s been 18.“

I love how much Sam was partying and drinking makes none of the show. That was such a big part of this whole break up. #SiestaKey — Chloe Trautman (@chloe_trautman) March 25, 2022

Fans react to Chloe’s Siesta Key reveal

When Chloe took to Twitter to have her say, some fans discussed how they agreed with Jordana Barnes‘ opinion that she “hasn’t changed”, while others had similar thoughts to Chloe about Sam Logan.

It wasn’t just on social media but also during the March 24th episode when Chloe told Sam her opinion on their former relationship. So whether it’s on Twitter or being filmed, she isn’t holding back her thoughts.

One fan wrote: “I’m glad Sam checked her. He didn’t ask her her advice. Chloe is always giving unsolicited advice.“

Another simply asked Chloe if she had changed, while a viewer said it “seems like he still does [drinks] a lot.” A strong opinion of a fan on her side wrote: “The nerve of Sam to shut down Chloe the way he did!!“

“I don’t even really care for Sam but like Chloe needs to stop running her mouth #SiestaKey“, Tweeted a fan.

Chloe ALWAYS give unsolicited advice. HOWEVER, is she wrong when it comes to Juliette and Sam? #SiestaKey pic.twitter.com/5tAShu4VsZ — Rachelle Leconte (@RachelleLeconte) March 25, 2022

JULIETTE PORTER’S NET WORTH: How much does the Siesta Key star make?

Sam Logan and Juliette Porter split

Siesta Key stars Sam Logan and Juliette Porter went Instagram official with their relationship back in 2020, after they began dating in 2019. However, just over a year later, the two called time on their romance.

Judging by the Siesta Key season 5 trailer, rumours are circulating in the 2022 series that both Juliette and Sam cheated. Sam can be seen in the trailer saying: “I’m here trying to make this work.”

He also said: “She was doing exactly what I was doing, just hiding it and lying about it.“ YouTuber Elle Bee suggested that the pair broke up due to drama with Sam’s ex-girlfriend in one of her videos.

Juliette recently spilled in an Instagram comment that Jordana Barnes is now living with Sam, amid relationship rumors between the two Siesta Key cast members. However, Juliette has moved on to a new boyfriend herself.

