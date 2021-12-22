Chrishell Stause and Jason’s relationship isn’t completely over, it’s just changed forms











Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause have called it quits, before we even got to see how their relationship played out on Selling Sunset. However, it’s not completely over for the pair – things have just changed romantically.

He managed to continue a close friendship with ex and co-star Mary Fitzgerald, who he shares custody with their dog over. And she still works in the Oppenheim Group office with him as her boss.

So, when it was revealed that Jason and Chrishell were officially a couple, fans were shocked. It was just Season 3 when Chrishell joined the agency and got divorced from ex-husband Justin Hartley.

And now that Jason and Chrishell have announced a split, they will still see each other every day…

SELLING SUNSET: Has Chrishell Stause had plastic surgery?

Selling Sunset | Season 4 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 6540 Selling Sunset | Season 4 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pyuqjHr5_9w/hqdefault.jpg 898257 898257 center 22403

Chrishell and Jason’s split shocks Netflix fans

Chrishell and Jason took to social media to reveal they had split on December 21st.

They explained that their ideas for a family are not aligned, which was the reason behind why they broke up. It was announced before fans even got to see their relationship, but we get to see that in Season 5!

The pair had been dating for seven months, and made their relationship public pretty fast. However, they did not stand the test of time when it came to their views on having a family.

During a vacation to Italy with their co-stars in July, they officially let the world know they were together. If that wasn’t a big enough shock for viewers, they have now waved goodbye to their relationship.

In other news, I had a feeling Chrishell & Jason had broken up. He just confirmed on IG. Reading between the lines, she wanted to have a baby and he doesn’t (not surprised since the twins are hot boys). Poor baby Shell can’t catch a break. #SellingSunset — Tia "Very Calm Sis" Mitchell (@TIAreports) December 22, 2021

However, it’s not totally over for the pair

Chrishell and Jason may have called it quits romantically, but they are still working together every day.

Just like Mary, Chrishell continues to be an Oppenheim Group employee, despite her ex being the boss. Jason revealed on Instagram that they remain best friends and will “always love and support one another”.

And Chrishell agreed, saying that the amount of respect and love they have for each other will not change going forward. Plus, they do have multi-million dollar houses to list and sell!

A Us Weekly source revealed that the Selling Sunset work environment “hasn’t been affected by the breakup” and that Jason and Chrishell’s working relationship is “unharmed.”

The source added that the pair “remain friendly exes” and are “still very much part of each other’s lives.” Going by Jason’s history combining work with love, we already know he can maintain a happy friendship with an ex.

Me watching the new season of Selling Sunset knowing Chrishell and Jason have split pic.twitter.com/UzeNpvINHi — Kate (@KateThornley3) December 21, 2021

REVEALED: What plastic surgery has Selling Sunset’s Mary had done?

Jason’s history with Mary Fitzgerald

Jason was previously in a relationship with Oppenheim Group employee Mary Fitzgerald. Post-split, he’s her boss.

Some of their co-stars have claimed that she is his favorite and would get several listings due to being his ex.

Mary and Jason dated for a year, which involved them living together. They also adopted two dogs Zelda and Niko, who they continue to share to this day.

Despite them ending their romantic relationship, the pair remain as close friends. Mary has moved onto her now-boyfriend Romain Bonnet, who often features on Selling Sunset.

Mary wasn’t sour over Jason and Mary getting together, and said she “couldn’t imagine anything better” than them being a couple as her “really great friends”.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK