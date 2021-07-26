What is Clarisse Juliette's net worth? Inside Love Island star's jewellery business!











Clarisse Juliette is one of the Casa Amor newbies, hoping to turn some heads in the Love Island villa. We explored her net worth and business.

She is amongst several new girls who will be filling up the new villa, situated not too far from the main Majorca home we’ve been watching.

From July 26th, the Islanders are put to the ultimate test – to see who will stay loyal when their partner is out of sight and newbies enter.

Clarisse Juliette is thought to be worth a significant amount, as a former WAG and jewellery business owner. Reality Titbit has more.

Clarisse Juliette: Jewellery business

Clarisse is unlikely to be going on Love Island to make money, as she has successful ventures outside of the villa.

This includes her own brand Chaleur, a jewellery business which offers rings, earrings, necklaces and accessories.

Several of the items are crystals and stones, such as the Jade Chunky Ring for £17.99 and the Stone Marble Round Ring for £13.99.

The Islander may even be sporting her brand’s shades inside the villa (or just throwing shade?) which cost around £25 for 90s Rose Sunglasses.

On the higher price end, Clarisse’s jewellery business offers Cuban Link$ anklets, bracelets and necklaces. Chokers, for example, cost £95.

She even sells mirrored phone cases – so you are never short of checking on your eyeliner while on the go!

What is Clarisse Juliette’s net worth?

Over £1 million

Clarisse is reportedly worth at least £1 million, following a successful career as a social media influencer, business owner and model.

She is thought to be one of the richest models out there, and previously dated professional footballer Alex Iwobi.

He has a net worth of £7.4 million, earning £2,600,000 per year after signing a five-year contract with Everton F.C.

Looking at Clarisse’s background in her selfies, she has a very glamorous home with luxury furniture and decor!

Clarisse from Love Island: Age

Clarisse was born on May 2, 1997, making her 24 years old today.

Growing up in London, she went on to become Alex Iwobi’s girlfriend in 2017, where she became known for her modelling work.

The Love Island star now has 244K followers on Instagram, and is signed to Bold Management for work.

