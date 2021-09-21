Who is Cody Rigsby from Dancing With The Stars' partner?











Cody Rigsby is twisting and turning for Dancing With The Stars on ABC’s new season, and fans are wondering who his partner is.

Amongst a line-up of other contestants, the Peloton Cycling Director and fitness trainer is whipping up some shapes on the dancefloor this year.

Partnered with Cheryl Burke, Cody danced a tango to Dua Lipa’s Physical, which left fans questioning if he is gay and whether Cody has a ring on it.

Reality Titbit quickstepped into his background, to find out if the ABC star is loved up on the outside world. And yes, he is! So, who is Cody’s partner?

Who is Cody Rigsby’s partner?

Cody’s partner is Andres Alfaro, who is also a fitness instructor.

Several Dancing With The Stars viewers have been questioning if Cody is gay, and we can confirm that he is.

Andres is part of Barry’s Bootcamp and has worked at several of Barry’s bases, including New York, San Francisco, and Dallas.

Dancing With The Stars: Is Cody married?

Cody is not currently married, at the time of writing.

A recent picture of him and Andres had followers questioning if he is married, as they were at a wedding together in suits.

However, it was actually Cody’s best friend’s wedding.

Nevertheless, Cody and his partner seem to be happily loved up, and have not spoken publicly about possibly putting a ring on it.

Get to know Cody Rigsby’s partner

Cody has been in a relationship with Andres since 2018.

From San Francisco originally, Andres is now living in New York and following his dreams of being a fitness instructor – like Cody!

The couple have been loved up for three years.

Andres’ profile on Barry’s Bootcamp states that his teaching style is “fierce results, driven, and challenging”. He added:

On a personal note, I can’t live without my Nespresso, my guilty pleasure is sleeping in and cream cheese bagels and my friends would say I’m commanding, and an opinionated queen with a playful sass.

