Cosy pics of The Bachelorette's Carissa and Beca are sparking wild rumors

It comes as the latest season of The Bachelorette Australia gets underway, with the last episode showing Carissa’s dramatic walk-off.

She was seen pursuing Brooke Blurton on the 10 show, but now Beca Pressing appears to be best pals with Carissa.

Several viewers are getting ‘vibes’ from the pair since both of them took to Instagram to share cosy pictures together. We explored the rumors…

Cosy pics of Carissa and Beca

Carissa Croft and Beca Pressing dressed up in glamorous dresses were shared to their Instagram pages a few days ago.

Since then, The Bachelorette Australia fans have not stopped talking about the ‘vibes’ given off by the duo.

While Carissa shared two photos, one long-angled picture of them close together and smiling, and a selfie (that Beca shared) on the same night.

Beca captioned the photo: “Obsessed with you.” This sparked romance rumors, while Carissa said she was “endlessly grateful” to have met her.

Viewers react to Carissa and Beca

After Carissa and Beca posted the images, The Bachelorette Australia viewers quickly jumped onto social media to discuss them.

One fan wrote: “anyone else getting vibes… #BacheloretteAU.”

While another responded: “Oooo they look good together.”

It’s clear that some viewers have assumed that Carissa and Beca must be together, despite the pictures potentially just being a good friendship.

“I mean good on her you deserve good things Carissa”, said a fan.

Others insinuated Brooke left because she may have had feelings for Beca, with one responding to a picture of her deciding to leave.

They wrote: “Or maybe she be missing her Bachie Pad roomy.”

Are Carissa and Beca dating?

As far as we know, Carissa and Beca have not outright confirmed they are dating. However, the latest photos suggest they may have a romance.

Although comments have been turned off on the recent photos, Carissa explained why she left Brooke’s season.

She wrote:

In the end, I did what I felt was right. I was developing close friendships in the house before I’d formed an intimate connection with Brooke. By the time we had the opportunity it just didn’t feel right to the others who already had feelings for her.

So, perhaps Carissa left because she had also formed a liking for Beca, who is still in The Bachelorette Australia house hoping to pursue Brooke.

