Damien and Francesca's holding hands pic explored - Love is Blind rumors circulate!

The rumors have begun circulating, after Netflix released the follow-up series Love is Blind: After the Altar, two years on from the original show.

Damien and Giannina may have been the initial couple that cameras followed, but Too Hot to Handle star Francesca has wriggled into the show.

Since then, avid viewers have been trying to search for the picture where Damien and Francesca were holding hands. Reality Titbit has more.

Damien and Francesca holding hands

Yep, the rumors are true – Damien and Francesca were caught on picture holding hands, and there is evidence to prove it.

The photo is even included in the Love is Blind: After the Altar trailer!

Several reports shared stories about the two hanging out in Los Angeles back in August 2020, shortly before the follow-up series was filmed.

To be more specific, Francesca and Damien walked through downtown West Hollywood on Tuesday, August 25, while holding hands.

This is despite claims that they are not dating, and that they are just friends – two years on from when Damien and Giannina first met.

It is thought they were seen arm-in-arm after going to a restaurant. At the same time, Damian was still dating Giannina.

She is believed to have reacted to her boyfriend’s friendship on social media, and posted a photo with the caption: “Stay in your lane.”

Screenshot: Francesca Farago and Damien Powers, Love is Blind: After the Altar | Official Trailer | Netflix YouTube

Are Damien and Francesca dating?

No, Damien has denied all rumors that they could be dating

However, the Love is Blind star shut down the speculation back in August 2020, so it is possible that something more could have happened since.

It comes several months after Francesca Farago split from TOWIE’s Demi Sims, which left fans hoping she would get back with Harry Jowsey.

She was spotted with him in Mexico in May, before she admitted that they have plans to get back together, and are getting to know each other again.

Currently, it looks like Francesca is single, after scrolling through her Insta.

This conversation between Francesca and Damien at the restaurant went on for way too long 🤣🤣🤣 #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar #LoveIsBlind — Silver Calaway ♐ 🏹 (@ViolentAmazon) July 28, 2021

Damien and Giannina: What happened?

Damien and Giannina are no longer together, according to Francesca

Francesca revealed on a fan’s Instagram post, which branded Francesca a “troublemaker”, that they were never together during After the Altar.

She wrote in the comments: “Just so everyone knows they were not together during this and haven’t been together since.”

The reality star even made light of the situation, by also responding to the trailer with “Classic Francesca”.

Although Damien and Giannina still follow each other on Instagram, they haven’t posted a photo together since October 2020.

