Who is Daniella Beckerman? Meet Brandon Lee's 'girlfriend' on Instagram!











Brandon Lee has brought his new girlfriend onto MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings. Fans want to find out exactly who Daniella Beckerman is.

The iconic friendship group in Los Angeles are back on the scene, and our television screens, as they rekindle flames, party and form new romances.

One cast member who sparked a flame was Brandon Lee with Daniella Beckerman, and he brought her onto the reality series.

So, who is Brandon’s on-screen girlfriend Dani? What does she do for a living ? Let’s get to know the new The Hills star…

Who is Daniella Beckerman?

Daniella Beckerman, known as “Dani”, is a model.

She works for Elite Model Management in LA and Miami, and is known as a popular social influencer and celebrity TV personality.

Dani, who was seen in a relationship with Brandon Lee, started modelling when she went to an open casting call in Miami aged 15.

Although she is now a model, Dani revealed she would be a musician if she had not gone down the catwalk route.

Awww Brandon that’s right boy! U betta get Dani back! #thehills pic.twitter.com/Iqn2Q4hHXH — alana bacchus (@Devote91) May 13, 2021

Brandon Lee and Daniella Beckerman

Brandon and Dani have been seen filming at Lake Tahoe together, for the current season of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings.

They were spotted going down a mountain on tubes and later kissing, and were photographed together at a public event in March 2021.

During the first season 2 ep, Brandon and Dani are having a picnic on top of a cliff, when he says: “If anything deserves a chance, it’s this relationship.”

Daniella told him that he closes himself off from her sometimes, which was an issue during his former relationship with season 1 star Ashley Sky.

Sooo is Brandon and Dani still together?!? #TheHillsNewBeginnings #TheHills — All About Reality… (@RealityTVBabe00) May 13, 2021

Are Brandon and Daniella still together?

No, Brandon recently revealed he is single

The MTV star told Entertainment Tonight Canada that it is “absolutely awkward” to rewatch a relationship with his ex-girlfriend on-screen.

He described their relationship as pretty serious, but said him and Dani have since broken up and that it will be “kind of weird”.

It is not the first time that Brandon has had relationships in the public eye. In 2015, he dated American actress Bella Thorne.

Looking at Daniella’s Instagram, she appears to also be single.

