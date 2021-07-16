Inside Danny Bibby's clothing brand 'Kramclo' - job of Love Island star explored!











Danny Bibby is the latest bombshell to hit the Love Island villa, and during his time, fans may see him sporting some of his brand’s outfits.

Fellow contestant Kaz screamed when she saw the new Islander make his entrance, before he took her out on a romantic date.

Before he entered the villa, Danny revealed that he is the owner of a clothing brand called Kramclo, alongside his plumbing job.

Well, that’s where Reality Titbit come in, as we explored how you can buy clothing pieces from Kramclo, and what Danny’s brand is all about.

What is Danny Bibby’s job?

Danny is a plumber and clothing brand owner

The new bombshell spends his everyday job as a plumber, but is hoping to completely leave that role to launch his own brand.

Over the last year, he has been working on the clothing brand with a friend, as the lockdown meant he had more time. Before then, he worked 24/7.

Danny revealed:

I love fashion and getting ready. I like looking smart and wearing designer clothes. That’s my thing. The first lockdown hit. Before that I never would really have the time because I’m working all the time. I’m a very motivated and ambitious guy. I had a lot of time off and set up the clothing brand with a friend. We’re in the process of launching it now.

It’s a really odd experience seeing someone new enter the villa wearing CLOTHES!!? #LoveIsland #Danny — Ed Roche (@EDROCHE) July 15, 2021

Inside Danny’s clothing brand ‘Kramclo’

Kramclo has designed a range of fashionable clothing pieces, such as casual shorts and tracksuit bottoms.

A couple of their pieces set to be available when the company opens to the public are the “Trident” Combats and “Blurred Black” tee.

Although the brand has not yet launched, the Kramclo Instagram page already has over 300 followers.

Danny himself usually models the pieces, which highlight his lavish lifestyle, such as wearing Dior trainers for the company shoots.

The company’s logo features a back-to-front question mark.

Can you buy items from Kramclo?

At the time of writing, you cannot buy Kramclo items

As the site has not yet launched, no clothing pieces can be purchased.

However, you can sign up with your email address on the website, so that a notification is sent when the company opens.

The company, run by Shopify, states it will be “opening soon”, and shares its Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest accounts.

