What tattoos does Danny Bibby have? Before and after pics explored!











When Danny Bibby took Kaz on a date ahead of his Love Island entrance, viewers instantly noticed the bombshell’s tattoos.

From plastic surgery to inked skin, contestants on the ITV2 dating show are usually the topic of speculation across social media.

As they gather round the firepit, shout “I’ve got a text” and couple up with a fellow Islander, Love Island Twitter discusses their looks and personalities.

Amongst that gossip recently is Danny Bibby, who is the latest to enter the Majorca villa. We explored his tattoos, and what he looked like before.

LOVE ISLAND: Liam and Millie’s ages compared – who is the oldest?

Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 BridTV 2861 Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Z2PFdEOnGj8/hqdefault.jpg 810725 810725 center 22403

Love Island: Viewers react to Danny’s tattoos

The talk of Twitter was Danny’s tats, even though he was only showing his neck tattoos during his entrance – as he had a long-sleeved shirt on.

Viewers headed straight for his Instagram to find out the other ink that the newbie has all over his body.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Just realised that the new guy, Danny has what looks like motivational quotes tattooed in Hindi on his hands amongst the gazillion tattoos he has.”

Another said: “Why does Danny look like he has the plans to escape the villa tattooed on him? #LoveIsland#prisonbreak.

“I like his tattoos!! I have high hopes for Danny. #LoveIsland“, said another.

Danny me I liked that neck tattoo #LoveIsland — Fridaous (@Fridaous6) July 15, 2021

Neck tattoos get me excited. Danny looks like a geezer I’d climb 😍 #LoveIsland — sandrine🌊 (@thisbeKirby) July 15, 2021

What tattoos does Danny have?

Danny has tattoos all over his body, from his neck to arms to chest and stomach, as well as on his back and legs.

Some pieces of ink he has includes:

666 and 8

England flag

Map of UK

Number 28 on his hand

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali

Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders

American Pie character Steve Stifler

Batir las probabilidades (beating the odds) on neck

Cren en destino (believe in destiny)

‘Fate’ and ‘Heaven’

Compass

Roses

‘Love’ at top of chest

Five slashes for each of his boy mates (with a key)

His mom and dad

1996

The ITV2 star has what looks like almost 100 tattoos, which he has taken some time for him to build up.

Danny also has a matching tattoo to Liam Reardon, of Muhammad Ali.

One viewer on Twitter has made claims that the number ’28’ is an international white supremacist tattoo.

Important – #LoveIsland's new fella Danny Bibby has a tattoo of Stifler from American Pie pic.twitter.com/hYmEs6HcTc — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) July 16, 2021

RUMORS: Did Chloe Burrows have surgery?

Danny Bibby’s tattoos: Before and after

In 2014, Danny had no visible tattoos on his body. However, it is clear why Muhammed Ali is one of his pieces, as he has been boxing since then.

Then in March 2015, the Islander said he is “finished” with the hashtag ‘#nomorepain’, when he showed off his arm sleeve.

Towards the end of that year, his forearm on his left arm was covered in ink. He then got the left top side of his back tattooed in 2016.

Each year, Danny has added to his collection of tattoos, and had his entire chest inked by June 2017.

In 2018, his legs were filled with tats, and a year later, he touched up his chest work. By September 2020, his entire back was covered.

During the same year, he got words inked onto his neck. Then ahead of his entrance into the villa, more of his neck was tattooed.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK