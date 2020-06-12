Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Dating shows are a massive part of the entertainment industry. From First Dates to Love Island, there’s something for everyone out there.

Netflix has also invested in dating programmes in the last few series with the likes of Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle.

And after a first successful run, the streaming service has dropped the second season of Dating Around which follows a new singleton going on blind dates in every episode.

Episode 1 features Justin. So, let’s meet Justin on Instagram and see where is he now after his appearance on the series.

Dating Around: Meet Justin

Justin lives in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Here at Reality Titbit, we managed to find Justin on LinkedIn, and according to his bio, he studied BSc in Accounting at Southeast Louisiana Univesity between 2006 and 2010.

Then he did an MBA at the University of New Orleans for four years from 2011 to 2015.

Justin works as a financial analyst at Ochsner Health System now and he’s been in this position since 2016.

The end credits of Dating Around’s first episode revealed that Justin went on another date with Ann.

Are Justin and Ann still together?

We believe that Justin and Ann are no longer together.

We found Ann’s Insta profile who is under the name @badnbowieee, but her account is private. She and Justin follow each other on Instagram which suggests that they kept in touch after Dating Around.

However, even though they follow each other Ann hasn’t liked Justin’s latest Instagram posts. You normally like your partner’s post on social media, right?

They should be able to reveal more about their relationship status after viewers have caught up with season 2.

Follow Justin on Instagram

We found Justin on Instagram! And the great news is that his account is public and you can give him a follow.

Find him under the handle @justinbigting.

He has nearly 900 followers at the time of writing, but we believe this number is only set to rise after Dating Around.

