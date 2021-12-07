David Ginola’s baby daughter’s name and girlfriend revealed











David Ginola was brought to tears after reading a fellow I’m A Celebrity campmate’s letter from home. He then opened up about being a father himself, and having a baby back at home.

The French footballer legend had a tiff with Naughty Boy earlier in the December 6th episode, after he encouraged him to do the trial. With emotions high, David later got teary when reading Danny Miller’s family letter.

After Danny’s wife thanked David for looking after him, the letter went on to speak about how their newborn son is doing. This left David in floods of tears, as he related to Danny’s role as a father.

We can reveal all there is to know about David’s girlfriend and his baby daughter.

What is David Ginola’s baby daughter’s name?

Maeva and David’s daughter’s name has not been publicly revealed by the couple.

However, one commenter underneath a picture of their baby girl called her “Perle”, known as a French name. She is also often described as “belle”, which translates to beautiful in French.

They welcomed their daughter to the world in 2018, two years after first getting together.

She must now be three years old, as she celebrates her birthday on February 21st each year.

Meet the I’m A Celeb star’s girlfriend

David has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Maeva Denat, since 2016.

She is 22 years younger than David at 32 years old.

The couple appears very loved up on Instagram and have posted many photos together.

During an episode of I’m A Celebrity in 2021, David admitted to Danny Miller that he was missing Maeva.

Maeva is a French model and actress and she and David got together in the same year that he divorced his first wife Coraline Delphin.

Does David Ginola have other children?

As well as their daughter together, David has two children, Andrea and Carla, from his first marriage.

From their IG pages, it seems that Carla, 27, is a model like her mother. And Andrea works in sport, like his father, but as a golf coach.

Looking at Maeva’s IG page, she also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

