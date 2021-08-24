Demi Burnett's job explored: What does Bachelor in Paradise star do?











One of the highlights of the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise was Demi Burnett’s entry. While the viewers know a lot about her personal life owing to the fact that she was a part of the show’s previous season, let’s take a deep dive into her professional life by exploring her job.

Demi created a similar buzz during her appearance on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise as she came out as a bisexual. She even went on to get engaged to Kristian, but their relationship didn’t last too long.

Demi Burnett: Reality star’s job explored

When Demi Burnett featured in Colton’s season, her job title was listed as an interior designer. However, she seems to have been focusing more on attaining fame on-screen following her stints on reality shows.

Following her exit from The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Demi has kept herself busy with television. She has had cameos on shows such as Dancing with the Stars and The Celebrity Dating Game.

She has also been appearing on segments of WWE since August 2020. Demi is reportedly “working on a per-appearance basis” and doesn’t have a full-time contract, according to Wrestling Inc.

Although Demi doesn’t have an official designation just yet, we can call her a TV personality considering all her recent on-screen appearances.

Reality star’s Instagram explored

With over 1.2 million fans, Demi uses her personal Instagram account to endorse different brands. Some of them include Glam Glow face masks and Betsey Johnson shoes.

On May 16, she shared a post prompting a birth control app with the caption: “It’s no secret that I like to pork.”

She has also gained a reputation for advocating a sex-positive persona online. Demi’s Instagram features toys and merch related to the same.

Demi is also available for modeling projects. She has even listed the details of her agency in her bio.

Fans react to the new entry

Demi’s presence in Bachelor in Paradise is, in ways, highly entertaining, but fans don’t seem too happy about having her back on the dating reality show.

One tweeted: “Not Demi back AGAIN”

Another added: “I honestly already have a headache from seeing Demi on my screen”

I honestly already have a headache from seeing Demi on my screen #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/aSiE3GciE9 — katies slippers (@BachAndBoozy) August 24, 2021

“Bachelor nation seeing Demi back on our TVs:”, tweeted another.

Bachelor nation seeing Demi back on our TVs:#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/VgU1bEJjnp — Bachelor Tea Spill (@bachteaspill) August 24, 2021