Despite controversy, 90 Day Fiance couple Mark and Nikki are still together











Mark and Nikki may have stopped sharing their relationship on 90 Day Fiance a few years back, but that doesn't mean anything romantic between them is over. In fact, it's quite the opposite…

TLC viewers were reminded of the couple recently, when Mark’s daughter Elise Shoemaker revealed what it was like to find out that her father was engaged to someone much younger than her.

For those wondering what the relationship status between the duo is today, we can confirm they are still officially together. Let’s rewind before we get back up to speed on the pair…

Mark and Nikki: Relationship timeline

Maryland resident Mark Shoemaker, who was 58 at the time, married wife Nikki, then-19 during 90 Day Fiance Season 3. Nikki is from Cebu City in the Philippines, which it was later revealed is where his ex-wife is also from.

It was also revealed during the season that Mark had four children, including Elise, who regular appeared on-screen. Their 39-year age gap caused problems among Mark’s family, especially as Nikki is a year younger than Elise.

When Mark got mad at Nikki for leaving fingerprints on his car windows, viewers thought this was an argument a parent would have with a child and therefore described them as the “creepiest couple”.

Where are the 90 Day Fiance couple today?

Several years on since their appearance, Nikki and Mark are still together today, according to TV Insider.

One source who appears to personally know the couple wrote on Facebook: “Nikki and Mark are doing great. Nikki is such a wonderful person and doesn’t need social media attention. I wished they didn’t go with this show though.”

The couple are thought to have still been living together in 2016, according to another source, who said: “They live about 10 minutes from me and in the same neighborhood as my brother. He always used to come into my work.“

They sued TLC in 2017 due to how the show portrayed their relationship, which may have reportedly been dropped.

According to a report by Starcasm, the pair had signed a contract to be on the reality television show, which clearly stated that producers could edit footage in any way they wanted.

Nikki and Mark keep their relationship away from the limelight, which is unlike most 90 Day Fiance stars. Nikki disappeared from social media in 2013, and Mark was never active in the first place.

Elise speaks out on father’s relationship

When TikToker, aka Mark’s daughter Elise, began reminding fans of her time on 90 Day Fiance, many asked if Nikki is doing okay as she has not posted online since 2013.

However, a fan claims that Elise has said Nikki is fine in previous videos, but has also voiced before that she would rather not speak about her father’s relationship.

Elise also shared a video, where she details her father got married to a woman from the same city as her mother. The caption reads: “Just me reliving trauma #90dayfiance.”

Concerned viewers have reported seeing Mark and Nikki together in public over the years, but the last known sighting was in 2018. It appears that Elise may not speak to him, due to her request not to speak about Mark and Nikki.

