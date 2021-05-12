Did Amy get married? Little People Big World fans question her and Chris!











Amy is one of the main stars of TLC’s Little People Big World. The question is, has she got married to her beau Chris yet?

It follows the lives of the six-member Roloff family farm near Portland, Oregon, which is headed by parents Matt and Amy.

Amy has since moved on from Matt after their separation announcement back in 2016, and has been planning to marry her new love Chris.

So, did Amy ever get married? And if not, when is she due to say her vows and seal the deal with Chris? We have all the latest information here.

Screenshot: Chris Plans to Propose to Amy! | Little People, Big World, TLC YouTube

Who is Amy Roloff in a relationship with?

Chris Marek

Chris is a 58-year-old realtor, who Amy has been with for over four years.

They moved into a new home in Oregon together in December 2020, allowing them to spend some real quality time with each other.

After Amy left the Roloff farm, she got engaged to Chris in September 2019, after their three-year dating anniversary.

Aww Amy is engaged. Chris is the sweetest #LittlePeopleBigWorld — Steph🍑 (@sjdnewlife) April 22, 2020

Did Amy get married to Chris?

At the time of writing, Amy and Chris are not husband and wife

Fans have been waiting for Amy’s wedding since Chris proposed to her almost two years ago. We can confirm that it won’t be much longer.

Although they are not yet married, Amy herself has confirmed that she is “very much looking forward to marrying this man”.

It will be Amy’s second marriage, after famously staying married to her ex-husband Matt – the father of her children – for almost 30 years.

Matt has reportedly suggested that both her and Chris get married on the Roloff farm, where she used to live.

#LittlePeopleBigWorld Oh, boy…I'm crying like a baby with this proposal! I'm so happy for Amy! CONGRATULATIONS Amy & Chris! — HuntyShadeFish (@HuntyShadeFish) April 24, 2020

When are Amy and Chris getting married?

August 2021

Amy announced to her Instagram followers on April 8, 2021, that she will be married to Chris in four and a half months.

This means they should be getting wed around mid to late August, after having to put their wedding on hold due to the pandemic.

It comes several months after Chris reportedly sold his $460k bachelor home to move in with Amy ahead of their wedding plans.

