Did Flip or Flop's Christina Haack get married to Joshua Hall?













Christina Haack’s love life is no secret, as the Flip or Flip co-host regularly posts loved-up pics with her fiance Joshua Hall. The question is… Did they ever get married or are they still planning the big day?

Best known for starring on the HGTV renovation show alongside ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, her love life has been a topic among viewers for years. This was only heightened when they got divorced but continued to both host the show.

Now that it has been confirmed the duo are walking away from Flip or Flop, fans are wondering whether Christina ever tied the knot with fiance Joshua in-between filming the show.

We looked for clues about any secret wedding pictures, and figured out whether they are husband and wife yet.

FLIP OR FLOP: What is Christina Haack’s net worth?

HGTV is on YouTube! BridTV 2700 HGTV is on YouTube! 806215 806215 center 22403

Who is Joshua Hall?

Josh Hall was born on September 19, 1980, making him 41 years old. For her third marriage-to-be, Christina sealed the engagement deal with her beau Josh in the romantic setting of Montage Los Cabos.

The engaged couple have a two-year age difference between them. In fact, the question was actually popped on Josh’s birthday! Josh, a real estate investor, is reportedly worth $3 million, and owns licensed realtor firm Spyglass Realty.

Based in Texas, Christina’s fiance spends most of his time buying and selling properties. So their bond has only been made that extra big stronger by their passion for real estate!

Dawn you didn't tell me #FliporFlop Christina is engaged to her BF Josh and she's no longer going to do flipping. I thought it was fast she had a new BF after her divorce from Ant now she's engaged again. I hope 3rd times the charm for her. — P Powell (@P_dPowell) March 18, 2022

Did Christina Haack get married to Joshua?

Although the couple have not confirmed rumors about having a wedding, some clues have led fans to think they are husband and wife. We can reveal that the ring she now wears looks different to her original engagement ring.

A fan commented on a recent post: “She got that ring last year. But now it has a band on either side of the ring. So maybe Christina and Josh are married???” After some research, Reality Titbit can confirm there are more visible bands.

It was when the HGTV host posted a loved-up shot of the two of them in an oceanside location, which originally had the caption: “1.14.22.”, according to She Knows. The caption now talks about them having alone time together.

If fans didn’t think that was enough to prove a ‘wedding’, she posted another photo with a now-changed caption which said: “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is.”

As Christina and Joshua have never tried to keep their relationship private, and have always been fairly open with PDA, this only suggests that any potential wedding pictures would have proudly been shared online if they eloped.

However, a speculating fan wrote: “She’s definitely wearing a wedding band. Her engagement ring is a huge diamond thin band. In this picture if you blow it up it big diamond thick band.“

The ring given to Christina appears to have several carats and was made by Benny and The Gems, a family business and friend to the couple. Her ex Tarek had his engagement ring to Heather Rae Young made by the same company!

FIND OUT: What is Christina Haack’s fiance Joshua Hall’s age?

Their relationship timeline

Christina and Josh have been dating for a while, and it wasn’t long before the question was popped to get engaged. They made their relationship Instagram official on July 8th 2021, after dating for several months beforehand.

Josh moved to Southern California to be closer to the HGTV star, to the same city where she grew up in as a child. He was previously married to a woman named Chelsea, until they went their separate ways in 2016.

Christina was formerly married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, who she has two children with, before later splitting and marrying Ant Anstead. Josh and Christina were engaged comes months after she divorced from Ant.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Christina Haack for comment.

Contact: Celine Byford – [email protected]

WATCH FLIP OR FLOP ON HGTV ON THURSDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK